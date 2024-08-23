Man remanded for allegedly stealing cemetery facilities

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Thursday remanded a 25-year-old man, Hassan Adamu, for stealing 15 cemetery iron signboards from a cemetery.

The police charged Adamu, who resides in Unguwar Dabai, in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano with criminal trespass and theft.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two count charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, however admitted the defendants to be remanded in prison for six month.

READ ALSO: Diaspora Voting Council lauds record $553m diaspora…

Lawal-Abubakar also ordered that he should be given 30 lashes of cane.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada told the court that the case was reported on Aug. 21, at the Dala police station by Bello Aliyu, who resides in Kansakali Quarters in Gwale Local Government Are of Kano.

Wada said the defendant trespassed into the cemetery and stole the iron signboards.