Uromi Tragedy, A Wake-Up Call For Effective Security In Nigeria

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Gruesome murder of 16 travellers of northern extraction at Uromi, Esan North LGA of Edo State last week has been described as a bleeding cry for effective security in Nigeria.

The declaration was made by the Secretary-General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Michael Ayanleke Banjo in a press release issued 2nd April 2025.

Condemning the lynching of the local hunters in strong terms, the revered cleric maintained that the incident portrays the nation’s deepening insecurity crisis which has left citizens feeling abandoned and defenceless. Hear him; “The Uromi tragedy is a bleeding cry for effective security in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s deepening insecurity crisis has left citizens feeling abandoned and defenceless. Across the country, from the north to the East and from the South to the West, kidnappings, banditry, and violent attacks have become routine.

“In some instances, criminals are apprehended but later released, further eroding public confidence in law enforcement. The government’s failure to provide security has bred frustration, pushing communities to the edge.”

Lamenting that instead of allowing government law enforcement agencies to investigate the true identity of the travellers who appeared as local hunters, residents took the law into their own hands – the priest wondered if the horrific act of mob justice was not a sign that the people have lost faith in the state’s ability to protect them. “But nothing good can ever result from such an inexcusable act, as violence only breeds more violence.

Nothing, whatsoever, can justify such brutality. When jungle justice takes root, chaos deepens, ethnic tensions escalate, and cycles of retaliation become inevitable.“No society can thrive on mob rule; it only worsens insecurity and erodes the foundations of justice.

READ ALSO: Christian group faults Sultan on non-indigeneship

A nation where citizens act without respect for the rule of law is a nation standing on the edge of anarchy,” the CSN scribe regretted. Charging that the tragic events in Uromi and other regions across the country must serve as a stark wake-up call, Fr. Banjo tasked the government to urgently reclaim its responsibility as the true protector of all Nigerians.

This is just as he explained that the state must ensure that criminals, regardless of who they are, are not only apprehended but also swiftly and justly punished. Impunity must be eradicated, for it breeds further lawlessness and undermines the trust of the people in the justice system, he advised.

Warning that security forces must act decisively and impartially, Fr. Banjo suggested establishing a system where the often-complicated intersections of religion, ethnicity, politics, and public sentiment no longer obstruct the pursuit of justice.

He submitted; “Criminals must face the full weight of the law, serving as a deterrent to others who may consider taking the law into their own hands. At the same time, we, as a people, must resist the temptation to resort to jungle justice. Nigeria’s future hinges not only on improved governance but on our collective commitment to justice, peace, and non-violence.”

It would be recalled that a mob led by vigilantes had intercepted the travellers from the north who were on their way to Kano State from Rivers State for Sallah celebrations last Thursday.

After ransacking their vehicle, they were said to have been gruesomely murdered. The victims were mainly local hunters from Kano State. Responding to the incident, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin in Abuja on Monday – vowing to bring perpetrators of the Uromi killings in Esan North East Local Government Area of the state to book.

The governor was at the Maitama residence of the Deputy President of the Senate to condole his host who is from Kano State where most of the Edo killings’ victims came from. The Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, stated this in a press release.

Pledging that the state government will assist the families of the victims, Governor Okpebholo disclosed that 14 suspects arrested in connection with the heinous crime will be brought to Abuja for further interrogation. He warned that they cannot escape justice – if found culpable.

While assuring that the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law, he described the killings of the innocent travelers as unfortunate and condemnable. He stressed; “It’s unfortunate that it happened in our state. We are here to say, to let you and other people know that we are not happy. The president is doing something drastic about this. He’s not happy also. The IG has swung into action.

The DIG CID is in charge. So far, they have arrested 14 suspects.“So they are bringing them to Abuja for interrogation. We have also set up a committee to see that we take care of the families of the deceased.” Responding, the Deputy President of the Senate said the perpetrators of the act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

His words; “We cannot undo what has been done. But we all want – all Nigerians, what they are looking forward to is to make sure that these people are arrested and brought to justice.

And you are doing well in that direction. And I’m also glad you’ve spoken about the fact that your government is ready to assist the families of those affected.“I want you to continue to pursue the case so that all those who were involved in these barbaric actions are brought to justice.

It’s a barbaric action, to say the facts. “If they are brought to justice, it would serve as a deterrent to those who might want to do this in future. I know that people from other parts of the country have been staying with your people in Edo for centuries in a very conducive atmosphere.

And this barbaric act has never happened. I’m sure, under your watch, this will not happen again. “I thank you very much. You’ve told me now that you’ll meet the Kano State governor today. This is very good. Please continue what you are doing. Mr. President also told us that you are doing very well in this direction and we have seen it because, as I said, we have spoken several times on this matter in the last 72 hours.”

In his castigation of the tragedy, President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, described the killing as a senseless act of violence, unacceptable and having no place in human society. According to a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Senator Akpabio said, “I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome murder of 16 travellers in Edo State. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and has no place in our society.

“I condemn in very strong terms this heinous crime and I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators of this barbaric act are brought to book and held accountable for their actions.“

As a people, we must work together to promote peace, unity, and understanding among our people. We cannot afford to let such act of violence divide us or undermine our collective efforts to build a better Nigeria.”

Consoling respective bereaved families, the government and people of Edo State and all those affected by the needless act, the Senate President prayed that God grants the departed peaceful rest. And the loved ones they left behind, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Further reacting to the unfortunate incident, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has not only condemned the gruesome murder but gone ahead to visit families of the slain hunters in Kano. He swore that justice will prevail in the case. Assuring the bereaved families that security agencies were making progress in investigations, Okpebholo revealed that 14 suspects arrested in connection with the killing would be transferred to Abuja for further questioning.

“I want to personally assure you that we are treating this case with the urgency it deserves. Edo is home to all Nigerians, and this kind of violence will not be tolerated,” he said.Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has sacked the Commander of the State Security Corps, CP. Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).

It has also ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal vigilante groups operating under whatever guise in the State.A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, said the decision to relieve Ibadin of his job followed a review of the preliminary report of the gruesome killing of the said travelers at Uromi.

The statement reiterated that the local vigilante group involved in the incident was operating illegally as it was never profiled or registered with Edo State Security Corps.“Its actions do not reflect the core values, character and principles of the Okpebholo administration, or the objectives of the corps as enshrined in the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law.

“Investigations into the killings are on-going and fourteen (14) persons have been arrested so far, while there is an intense manhunt for others involved in the gruesome killing by a special team set up by the Inspector General of Police.“The Government of Edo State reiterates its belief in the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens to move freely or engage in lawful business in any part of the country.

“In the meantime, the Government is in touch with families of the victims, community leaders and the Government of Kano State where most of the deceased are reported to hail from.“We urge all parties involved to remain calm as the State Government remains committed to ensuring that justice is done in a most efficient, transparent and proactive manner,” the statement said.

In the final analysis, the point must be reiterated that the Uromi tragedy is symptomatic of the breakdown of law and order in most parts of the country with extra-judicial killings becoming the norm rather than exception. While urging all parties involved to remain calm, the State government would do well to be committed to ensuring that justice is executed in a transparent manner.

Towards mitigating deeply-rooted inefficiencies in the state policing architecture, the national security network must also be rejigged with proper profiling of vigilante groups in the various nooks and crannies of the country.