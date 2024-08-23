I’m still suffering emotional loss from my last relationship – Handi

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Big Brother Naija housemate ‘No Loose Guard’ season, Handi. has opened up on her last relationship which she said was toxic. She said because of the experience, she has been hesitant about getting involved in another relationship.

In her recent chat with other housemates, Handi told them that she’s prioritizing her well-being and avoiding stress attached with relationships. In addition, she is hesitant about getting into a new relationship because of the scar she had in her previous relationship; so, she is taking time to heal before considering another relationship.

Handi also recollected how her immediate ex fought one of her exes in a night club showcasing his territorial behavior.

Incidentally she once revealed that fellow housemate Ocee was once her ex-boyfriend.

Her words, “I have been single for like a year now. The last relationship was toxic and emotional. He stressed me. I don’t like stress. So now, I’m trying to find myself.”

