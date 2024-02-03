Theatre oriented film “SÀNGÓ ALÀÀYÈ” ‘ll re-pattern African cinema – Ade-Aluko

Yinka Ade-Aluko, the Chief Executive at doodle-Film Hub Ltd. says his company is partnering with states arts councils and major universities in Southwest and Kwara to premier a film “SÀNGÓ ALÀÀYÈ” to re-pattern African cinema.

Ade-Aluko, who is also a creative and film entrepreneur, said this on Thursday in an interview.

According to him, the film will launch the new model that will decentralise, domesticate and democratise cinema with combined efforts of states arts councils and major universities across the country starting with southwest region.

“We are premiering our ‘tentpole’ film, which is meant to re-pattern African Cinema (Nollywood), across southwest states and Kwara to launch the new model.

“This new film will decentralise, domesticate and democratise cinema with combined efforts of states arts councils and major universities across the country starting with southwest region.

“We are using the premiere to also raise funds to proceed on the production of the concluding part of the film and to relate with our external key stakeholders/partners.

“The new cinema model will rejig the value of states’ arts councils, and revive the value of educational theatre in cinema and filmmaking,” film entrepreneur said.

According to him, it is also closing gaps of professionalism among key stakeholders and filling vacuums of underemployment within film/creative/entertainment sectors.

This, he said, would create huge youth employment, jobs opportunities and career paths for young/student filmmakers, thespians, bloggers, reporters, vendors and talents.

He recalled that the maiden prototype/pilot production of SÀNGÓ ALÀÀYÈ was filmed between July and September 2023, and completed post-production in December 2023.

“And now, we are set to launch the project with the film – an MVP of the project/model – in the first quarter of 2024 within the southwest states, with our pioneering key stakeholders,” he said.