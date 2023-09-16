Mo’bad’s death and other developing stories

BY TOSIN ADAMS

September 12 was a very grim day for the entertainment industry and the country at large as it brought with it the tragic news of the demise of one of Nigeria’s brightest musical talent-Mo’bad.

The 27 year old act whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka ‘Imole’ had been preparing for a tour and life in general before his demise. The cause of death raised more questions, suggestions, revelations and accusations across social platforms across the nation.

With many calling for the intervention of the Nigerian Police, before it spirals from online into the streets, the artist earned over 400,000 streams on Spotify within 24 hours of his demise, his highest streaming day.

Mo’bad left behind a 5 month old son and a widow. Speaking on the much trending loss, the Nigerian Police through its Instagram handle issued a statement as follows: “The Nigerian Police is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as Lagos State CP has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.”

The Force further assured that updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Now the big question: Who is in charge of the accounts where the funds accruing from the streaming will be paid to?

