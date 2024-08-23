Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori begs for prayers over death threats

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Nigerian singer Yinka Alaseyori has cried out to the public for intervention over the death threat she has been receiving.

She made this revelation via her Instagram page, where she said that for the past six months, she has been facing online attacks from some undisclosed people.

Alaseyori said, she is human and also feels distress the way people are threatening her with death.

She said: “Am I supposed to fear human beings. I will not die untimely. It has become a taboo. You need to check my DMs. I see people’s comments, curses and I smile. I see people wishing me a lot of things.

I will just laugh at you. Because whoever wishes me death is counting the days of death for him or herself.

“If you think what I deserve is to die, you also want to die. If you are calling for death, do not come to my DM. Do not tell anybody about me for evil. If anybody gathers to wish me death, no matter how much they are, even if they are prophets, the angel of death will go after them. This world is wicked. It is so painful and sad. A whole lot of things are going on behind the scenes.

“Please pray for me. I need your help. If you see me on stage, pray for me. Pray for me when you don’t see me or hear from me”, she lamented.