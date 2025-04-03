Four injured as LAGFERRY boat explodes near Ikorodu Terminal

Situation under control, says LASWA

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Scores of passengers were injured when a Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) boat, Igbega Eko, suddenly exploded while en route to Victoria Island around 6:45 AM on Thursday at Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the fire incident, stating that the situation is under control.

According to a LASWA statement sent to Daily Times NG, upon receiving the distress call, LASWA’s emergency response team swiftly mobilized to the scene, working in close coordination with LAGFERRY, other boat operators, and first responders to manage the situation effectively. All passengers and crew on board were evacuated safely, though four passengers suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“We are currently conducting thorough preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident, collaborating with LAGFERRY and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive assessment. Safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to implementing any necessary recommendations to enhance fire prevention measures throughout the Lagos waterways,” LASWA stated.

LASWA assured the public that all safety protocols remain intact and ferry operations are proceeding as scheduled. The agency urged passengers to stay calm and adhere to safety guidelines while using water transport services.