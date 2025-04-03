Community Defence Without Empowerment? Nigeria Must Resolve This Dangerous Contradiction

By Abayomi Odunowo

In Nigeria, the specter of insecurity looms ever larger, casting a pall over the lives of ordinary citizens. Communities across the nation, from the farmlands of Benue to the suburban areas of Zamfara and the perilous highways of Niger State, are gripped by the relentless threat of violence.

In the face of these dire circumstances, the recent call by the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, MON, for communities to act as the “first line of protection,” emerges as a timely yet perplexing proposition. Theoretical advocacy for community defence stands in stark contrast to the harsh reality: how can unarmed citizens safeguard themselves against highly armed criminals?

This contradiction presents an alarming challenge that the Nigerian state must resolve, lest it further endangers the sanctity of community life and the social contract. The principle of community defence, when articulated, seems to promise a proactive approach to grassroots security.

On the surface, it implies that citizens can take control of their safety, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and vigilance. However, this very notion is undermined by the state’s refusal to grant communities lawful access to the means of protection.

Instead, we witness a troubling trend: the selective approval of personal protective weapons, where only those with political connections or wealth are granted the privilege of armed self-defence. This stark discrepancy in the treatment of citizens creates an untenable situation.

Communities find themselves caught in a precarious bind facing the ever-present threat of violence whilst being systematically denied the tools necessary for their own protection. The paradox becomes even more pronounced when we consider the existing efforts of local vigilantes, many of whom operate under government auspices.

These volunteer forces patrol their communities with remarkable bravery, yet they do so without adequate resources. Deprived of essential tools such as bulletproof vests, communication equipment, and crucially, firearms, these individuals showcase commendable dedication while highlighting an unacceptable vulnerability.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, armed terrorists, bandits, and organized criminal syndicates traverse the nation wielding advanced weaponry. The imbalance in capability is stark and increasingly deadly.

As tensions rise, the absence of lawful means for communities to defend themselves risks pushing them towards alternative and often perilous solutions: the black market for arms, unregulated militias, or even dangerous alliances with armed ethnic or sectarian groups.

These routes serve to further erode the already fragile social fabric of society and undermine the stability of the Nigerian state. It is imperative to recognize that this growing trend poses a severe threat not just to communities but to the state itself.To ensure that Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, MON call to action transcends mere rhetoric, a bold and equitable government response is essential.

The following steps must be prioritized:1. Establishing a Transparent and Secure Firearm Licensing Framework: Particularly in high-risk communities, this framework should aim to simplify access to self-defensive measures while facilitating accountability and oversight.

2. Authorizing and Equipping Local Vigilantes and Community Security Groups: These community-based entities should be empowered both materially and legally, to ensure they can effectively contribute to local security while maintaining order.

3. Providing Training, Surveillance Tools, and Clear Rules of Engagement: Oversight by security agencies is crucial. Training initiatives should focus on responsible usage of weapons, conflict de-escalation tactics, and community safety protocols.

4. Clamping Down on Illegal or Preferential Arms Approvals: Only through a rigorous enforcement of standards can the state prevent the erosion of public trust and the legitimization of elite impunity. Security must not be reduced to a mere slogan; it is a collective responsibility demanding genuine civic engagement.

If we are to encourage communities to defend themselves, we cannot simultaneously bind their hands. A commitment to community defence must accompany a parallel commitment to lawful empowerment.

The challenge facing Nigeria today is not solely about confronting the threats of violence but about rectifying the glaring contradictions within its approach to security.

Anything less than concerted action is a betrayal not only of the communities that suffer in silence but also of the very principles of justice and equality that underpin the state.

For if we truly believe in the potency of community defence, we must ensure that words are matched with action and that empowerment flows equitably to all citizens regardless of political or economic standing.

Otunba Abdulfalil Abayomi OdunowoNational Chairman AATSG