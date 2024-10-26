Halima Abubakar apologises for falsely-accusing Apostle Suleiman

Popular Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar, has made a 360 degree U turn on her sexual allegations against popular man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of Omega Fire Ministries; as she tendered an unreserved apologies to the television evangelist for defaming him.

The actress in a letter she wrote to the cleric admitted to spreading falsehood against the man of God via the social media thereby causing him pain and public embarrassment.

The imbroglio between the actress and the preacher started in 2002, when she alleged that she had an affair with the Apostle and also accused the Omega Fire Ministries founder of being behind the sickness she was battling at that time.

In the course of her alleged sickness, Abubakar’s family had called out the clergyman on the social media to stay away from her. Many alleged that the actress was battling an autoimmune disease which she debunked by sharing her medical report.

The actress in the letter regretted tarnishing the image of the man of God which she admitted she will not be able to undo the damage done.

Her apologies may not be unconnected with an Abuja Court ruling in April 2024, awarding 10 million naira damages against the actress for defaming the clergy man.

The letter reads: “I admit that I made false allegations against you and also regret my action and the damage I caused to you, your wife, Dr Lizzy Suleman, your family and the leaders of the Omega Fire Ministry.

“With this letter, I humbly ask for forgiveness, recognizing that my apology cannot undo the harm, pain and distress I caused and I ask you to find a place in your heart to forgive me as I was not thinking right then. I’m truly sorry for all the hurts and distress I caused you, your family and ministry. Sir you have done a lot for humanity please, extend your hands of forgiveness towards me’’

However in his response, Apostle Suleman told the actress to stop calling him as forgiveness is not memory loss. “You all stop calling my phone. Forgiveness is not memory loss! Status quo maintained!”