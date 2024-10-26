Uriel Oputa blasts Vee for dishing out wrong advice to women

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has lashed out at another former housemate Rachel Edwards for advising ladies to leave their men, if they don’t have plans to buy a car for them. Rachel’s comment has caused a buzz on the social media as she has received several backlashes from netizens.

She noted that some former BBN housemates are not supposed to dish out advice as they don’t know what to say.

She wrote, ‘Ladies, the beginning of your downfall is when entitlement creeps in. When you become a constant receiver without gratitude or the ability to recognize what you’ve been given, you lose the power to grow.

True wisdom lies in acknowledging what you receive, using it to elevate yourself, and sharing that knowledge to become a better person’’, Uriel wrote.