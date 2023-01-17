TMY Media expands entertainment space with talk shows, music podcast

TMY Empire has expanded the spectrum of its service as its Podcast and Studio subsidiary commences full operation.

Ajayi Solomon, founder and CEO of the Tree Money Yard (TMY) Empire who recently briefed journalists described the development as one with value-added opportunities for TMY clients.

TMY Empire (also known as TMY Media) is a basic media production company which in the last five years has built a reputation as one of the best digital production companies in Nigeria.

While it is renowned mostly for entertainment and lifestyle productions, its potpourri of services includes artist management, brand development and creation, PR and promotion, A&R service (for the TMY Record subsidiary) and social media management. It also runs studio rentals for band rehearsal, music recording, celebrity photo shoots and make-up sessions.

Now the company has added podcast studio rental, podcast talk shows and music podcasting to its range of services.

Expatiating on the podcast services, TMY Media’s founder and CEO, Ajayi Solomon said: “TMY music podcast is the perfect blend of entertainment and enlightenment that offers a daily dose of inspiration to entertainers. Musicians, for instance, can get to be interviewed or record their own session, or get connected as guests virtually; it’s basically an interview section that highlights celebrities’ lifestyles and achievements, which affords showbiz fans an avenue to stay up-to-date on entertainment news.”

Aside from entertainers, businesses and corporate organisations also stand to benefit from the podcast service, according to the TMY group.

“The TMY podcast show is hosted by entrepreneurs and experienced brand builders who will give clients the benefits of their experience and expertise to help them launch and achieve branding and marketing objectives,” explained the TMY CEO.

He also affirmed that clients using TMY podcast service are assured of support in editing, mixing and disseminating content across a vast media network that includes top newspapers, magazines, blogs, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

