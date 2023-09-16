Filmmaker Ogo Okpue shines at BFI

Award-winning film director, Ogo Okpue had a great outing with his multiple- award-winning film, ‘A Song From The Dark’, when it screened at the British Film Institute recently, courtesy of the American Black Film Festival and Sony.

The movie had in June heralded a milestone for the Nigerian entertainment industry in Miami Beach, Florida, United States when Ogo Okpue, was adjudged the Best Director in a tie with Bryan Keith Montgomery Jnr at the 2023 American Black Film Festival Award for the film.

‘A Song From the Dark’ which also won the Best Actor category at the American Black Film Festival had 6 nominations at the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Nigeria, while winning Okpue, the Best Director for First Feature film.

Starring Nollywood’s Nse Ikpe Etim, Wale Ojo alongside Ghanaian born Vanessa Vanderpuye, Octavia Gilmore, and Dean Kilby amongst others, the film is a fantasy-horror, positioned to project heroes and heroines of African traditional mysticism.

Okpue, whose short films like Saving Cain, Cat Face have been recognised and screened at major film festivals around the world, had said the feat at American Black Film Festival was humbling for him, having put 3 years of work into the film.

About the film, Ogo says: “The story dates back to a certain period of my childhood when my family would visit my grandmother in our village. She happened to be a well-respected traditionalist.

Tales of her would intrigue us and as I grew older, I regretted not knowing her more. She was an enigma and I wondered what it would have been like if some of her tales were captured in books.”

