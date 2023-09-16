David and Jessica Oyelowo mark marital silver jubilee

British- Nigerian Hollywood actor, director and producer, David Oyelowo marked the silver jubilee of marriage to his beautiful wife Jessica Oyelowo.

The 47 year old Lawmen and Gringo actor who has been married since 1998, celebrated with close friends and family to mark the occasion, which is no mean feat in the modern society where divorce has become commonplace amongst celebrities.

Some marriages end in weeks and months others less, 25 years is quite grand, with lots of experience.

READ ALSO: Chicago University: Why we can’t authenticate Tinubu’s.

The two NAACP image award winning actor posted on his social media handle a short clip of the celebration where he fondly kissed his actor-musician wife on the forehead, screaming at the top of his lungs: “I love Jessy!!” to a great applause from his guests.

“It’s indeed pleasant to see the commemoration of a marriage that still works. Congratulations to the Oyelowo’s “What a wonderful love!”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com