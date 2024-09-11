FAO trains Nigerian farmers on production of livestock feeds

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has trained Nigeria farmers on how to produce their own feeds to forestall shortages.

Mr David Tsokar, Communication Specialist, FAO, who spoke with the media on Wednesday in Abuja, said the exercise was tagged Training-of-Trainers (ToT) workshop.

Tsokar said the training would address the persistent challenge of livestock feed shortages in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, and Taraba states.

He said that the training equipped farmers with the skills to produce their own feed and pastures, fostering self-sufficiency and resilience within the livestock sector.

Tsokar said that the pasture development training was essential for livestock production as it significantly impacted on animal health, productivity and the sustainability of farming systems.

“It also plays a crucial role in reducing competition for resources; thereby, helping to mitigate farmer-herder conflicts.

“The first group of trainers has started actively training farmers and herders across the region.

“These trainers will subsequently transfer the knowledge and expertise to 825 farmers and herders, who will also receive pasture seeds from FAO,” he said.

The spokesman assured that FAO would give the farmers pasture seeds such as grass, legume seeds, as well as the necessary inputs for hay and silage making including hydroponic production.

Lead trainer, Aishatu Girgiri, from the Department of Animal Science (Ruminant Nutrition/Pasture and Range Science) University of Maiduguri, emphasised the deliberate cultivation of animal feeds using diverse, livestock-appropriate seeds.

“Farmers should not have to rely on agricultural byproducts after food crops are harvested.

“Scaling up local feed production is essential to closing the gap in livestock nutrition,” she said.

Malam Bukar Usman, Director General of the Borno State Livestock Management Agency, commended the initiative as a critical step towards ensuring sustainable livestock feed, which would help prevent farmers, herder conflicts.

“FAO’s efforts are both timely and commendable; this initiative aligns perfectly with the commitment of Northeast states to provide adequate resources for livestock.

“Additionally, it opens opportunities for farmers to engage in pasture production, a billionaire industry with immense potential,’’ he said.

Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, FAO Nigeria’s National Livestock Specialist, underscored the importance of feed availability in the livestock sector.

Stephanie Wudiri, one of the participants, expressed gratitude for being part of the programme.

“I have learned how to prepare hydroponics and improve the marketing of our animal feed products,’’ he said.

The workshop, held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24 in Maiduguri, Borno, was Funded by the Government of Norway.