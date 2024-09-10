Fuel price hike: Yoruba Union tells Tinubu to resign now

.Solicits support for October protests over hardship

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

The Yoruba Union (Igbinmọ Majekobaje Ilẹ-Yorub) has called for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation in response to soaring fuel prices and the worsening hunger affecting the southwest region and Nigeria as a whole.

The union voiced grave concerns about the economic policies of his administration, which they believe have plunged many into poverty, turning a significant number of Nigerians into beggars.

It condemned the enforcement of IMF policies in collaboration with imperialist forces, arguing that these measures have suffocated both small and large businesses, severely harming the Yoruba people.

In a statement released late on Sunday by Convener, Olusola Oluwaseyi Badero, the union criticised the government for allowing fuel pump prices to surge from ₦600 to ₦900 at a time when countless Nigerians struggle to afford two meals a day.

Badero pointed out that the Yoruba people, traditionally known for their culture of Omoluabi (honor and integrity), have been driven to begging due to President Tinubu’s detrimental policies.

“We not only demand Tinubu’s resignation but also an apology to the Yoruba people for tarnishing their dignity. Our communities face rampant kidnappings and violence, and they can no longer farm or secure their livelihoods,” Badero stated.

He added: “Despite the suffering endured by his constituents, Tinubu has exhibited no compassion, instead exacerbating their hardships through increased taxes and oppressive policies.”

Badero recalled how during his campaign in Ogun State, Tinubu pledged to reduce fuel prices. However, soon after taking office, he raised them without consulting the people.

“Tinubu has run out of ideas and should resign honourably. Nigeria is not his family business; he cannot raise prices at will. Our citizens are struggling to send their children to school, and with the cost of rice soaring to ₦80,000, many families can barely afford basic meals. Additionally, most southwestern states have yet to implement the new minimum wage.”

The organisation asserted that it would not passively watch its people suffer, even under a fellow Yoruba president.

“We are the Omoluabi—a people of honour. We will not tolerate anyone who dishonours the Yoruba nation by subjecting our people to modern-day slavery.

“Tinubu calls for patience, yet he has splurged on a new presidential jet for ₦150 billion, a luxury yacht, and bulletproof Escalades—all within a single year. Meanwhile, he raises fuel prices and enacts policies that lead to further impoverishment of the populace.”

The union also urged all Yoruba people across Nigeria to participate in the October protests and to legally voice their discontent with Tinubu’s administration.

“We must not allow Tinubu’s government to intimidate us. Protesting is our constitutional right that cannot be revoked,” the union declared.

Badero added that the Tinubu administration has failed the people, and the Yoruba Union is committed to safeguarding the interests of the Yoruba, who have been oppressed by the current regime.