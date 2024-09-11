COAS seeks Nigerians’ support to combat insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has called for the support and cooperation of Nigerians to combat insecurity in the country.

Lagbaja made the call during the inauguration of the Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation Projects on Tuesday in Okuku town, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun.

The army chief, who noted that the military could not overcome the security challenges alone, called for synergy and cooperation from all stakeholders.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the Nigerian Army is people-centric.

“Accordingly, we are determined to ensure the peace, security, unity, and well-being of all Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Army recognises the fact that our nation’s security and progress depend on the synergy and cooperation of all stakeholders.

“We know that military action alone cannot overcome the security challenges we face as a nation.

“Therefore, we seek the support and cooperation of well-meaning Nigerians to combat insecurity in the country.

“I wish to reiterate that under my leadership, the Nigerian Army will continue to pursue both kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operation in collaboration with other security agencies and well-meaning citizens to improve the security situation in the country,” he said.

READ ALSO: Fuel price hike: Yoruba Union tells Tinubu to resign…

Speaking on the Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation Projects, Lagbaja said the scheme was unique because it allowed the army to identify with communities where they deploy troops.

According to him, the army also identifies with communities where senior officers of the rank of Major Generals are from with a view of impacting their lives positively.

Lagbaja noted that the army had delivered more than 200 projects to communities across Nigeria.

In his remarks, the facilitator of the projects, Maj.-Gen. Eyitayo Oyinlola, said that Odo-Otin Grammar School was renovated and provided 200 desks and chairs under the scheme.

Oyinlola said the school’s entry and exit gates were renovated alongside the installation of a 500KVA transformer for the electrification of Ogo-Oluwa, a community within the town.

He said the projects were intended to contribute to both human and infrastructural development in aid to civil authority.

He appreciated the COAS for his exemplary leadership and for providing adequate resources to execute the projects.

Also, a former governor in the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, appreciated the COAS for the gesture.