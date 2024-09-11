NIS establishes 3 e-border stations in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has sought the support of the Jigawa government towards establishment of three additional e-border stations in the state.

Mr Haladu Usman, the Assistant Controller-General of the Service, in charge of North-West, Haladu Usman, stated this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Umar Namadi, on Tuesday 8n Dutse.

He said establishment of the e-border stations would check movement of criminal elements and smuggling on the borders.

“The e-border project is a continues one and it is meant to monitor the border to reduce the incidences of criss border crossings by criminal engaged in involved in trans-border crimes.

“So, we will want to appeal for your kind attention to look into ways of assisting the service so that it can establish more e-border stations in Kumsa, Dangwanki and Galadi.

“We have these three places and the service is ever willing to build more e-border stations, but we are handicapped because of the issue of land.

“So, we want to appeal to Your Excellency, to see the possibility of providing the service with land to build more e-border stations.

According him, the service is working to ensure that the entire region is provided with e-border stations for uninterrupted monitoring in various state commands and the NIS headquarters.

He commended the state government for its support to the service, which enables it to discharge its duties effectively.

“Jigawa is key to the operation of the service in the North-West, as it is the first state in the region where the e-border project is working perfectly.

“I’ve visited the control room in Dutse and monitored the Maigatari border directly and live. So, I will like to respectfully appeal to you that at your convenient time visit our state headquarters to monitor Maigatari border, speak with our officers directly, see live imagery of the border planks,” he said.

Responding, Namadi described the NIS command in the state as part of its security articuture.

“The innovation of e-border project is a good one because in today’s world, without technology you will be left behind,” he said, and called for the expansion of the project in the country.

“I want to assure you of our support to ensure that these three areas are covered and the state controller liase with SSG to see what we can do to ensure that we give you all the necessary support”.