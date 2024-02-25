WINBAFRICA to empower women with scholarships

In its 10th year of dedicating and promoting girl-child education and empowering women and young girls in critical thinking and leadership skills in secondary schools across Africa, African Women Foundation for Nation Building, WINBAFRICA, is set for this year’s edition with the theme, Bridging the Gab: Celebrating a decade of Nation Building” which will take place on Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga center, Ikoyi, Lagos – Nigeria.

A non-governmental organization, WINBAFRICA projects, and interventions include: Education First Series, Project Sapphire, Orphanage Challenge, Project Back–to–School, WINBAFRICA Monthly Round Table, WINBAFRICA Food Bank, and the Production of a Monthly Newsletter.

This year’s edition marks the milestone celebration of unbroken 10 years of service to women and girl-child which started operations in 2014. As part of lineups for this year’s celebration, WINBAFRICA has announced the annual school debate competition and scholarship programme for 20 young girls across the continent.

The Schools Debate will be between Steady Steps School, Lekki, and Bomak International Schools Surulere, Lagos, who have emerged at the final stage of the competition. Both schools will be competing for WINBAFRICA YOUNG NATION BUILDERS’ TROPHY (WYNBT) in a debate.

Speaking on the initiative, which is the first in the series of events for 2024 to commemorate its 10th anniversary, the President, WINBAFRICA, and Chief Strategist, Irachy PR, Dr. Bukola Bello-Jaiyesimi said the organization is looking forward to expanding its reach and impact, and continuing to make a difference in the lives of girls across Africa.

She said: “Through initiatives like the scholarship program, WINBAFRICA is paving the way for a brighter future for girls and empowering them to reach their full potential. WINBAFRICA’s 10th anniversary is a testament to the organization’s dedication and commitment to promoting education and empowering women and girls in Africa.

“This year’s programme is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society, where girls have the opportunity to thrive and succeed, paving the way for a brighter future for girls and empowering them to reach their full potential. As we celebrate WINBAFRICA’s achievements over the past decade, let us continue to support and champion the rights of girls to education and empowerment. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.

Speaking further, Dr. Jaiyesimi revealed that aside from the Schools Debate competition, the senior secondary students of Bomak International College, Surulere, Lagos would be at the front burner discussing Environmental Responsibility during the WINBAFRICA Business Roundtable.

Founded in 2014 by a group of dedicated women led by Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi, an Entrepreneur, Pan-Africanist, and multiple award recipient with a passion for projecting women’s issues, WINBAFRICA is present in Ghana, Gambia, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

The organization has been at the forefront of championing the rights of girls to education and providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed. Over the past decade, the organization has impacted the lives of thousands of women and young girls in Africa through its various programs and initiatives.