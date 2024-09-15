Shogun predicted to sweep 76th Emmy Awards

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards is fast approaching, set to take place on September 16th, 2024, and the anticipation is palpable. This year’s ceremony promises to be a spectacular celebration of television excellence, recognizing the outstanding achievements of the past year.

As we gear up for this prestigious event, the nominations have sparked lively discussions among fans and critics alike. Leading the pack is the critically acclaimed American historical drama series Shogun, set in Japan in the year 1600 and based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel. Shogun is predicted to sweep the awards this year, with an impressive 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for its captivating performances.

Following closely is fan favourite series The Bear, which has garnered 23 nominations. Remarkably, The Bear is now the most nominated comedy series in a single year, breaking the previous record held by 30 Rock, which received 22 nominations in 2009.

The Primetime Emmy Awards is not just about the awards, it is a celebration of creativity and storytelling that unites audiences across the globe. As the stars prepare to walk the red carpet, viewers are encouraged to join the conversation across social media. The buzz surrounding the event is sure to grow as fans share their predictions and favorite moments from the nominated shows.

Tune in to M-Net (DStv Channel 101) at 2 am for the live broadcast or catch the prime-time broadcast at 9 pm later that day. For those who prefer to watch on the go, DStv Stream and Showmax will have the ceremony available, with DStv Catch Up offering an option to revisit any missed moments.

Set your reminders and get ready to witness the magic of television unfold at the 76th Emmy Awards. Will Shogun dominate the night, or will there be surprises in store? One thing is certain: this year’s Emmys should not be