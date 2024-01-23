EEDC commences implementation of prepaid meter upgrade

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company(EEDC) Plc, is set to go live with the Token Identifier (TID) rollover by end of February 2024, in line with the implementation for the STS prepaid meter upgrade.

This is even as it urged its customers to update their information, as a prerequisite for the meter upgrade.

The company developed and deployed a link through which its customers can update their information by simply clicking on the link and accessing it by providing their meter number, after which they would validate their mobile number and email address.

The head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who made this known in Enugu over the weekend, stated that, the process is simple and emphasized that it is a requirement for customers’ meters to be upgraded.

According to him, the upgrade is compulsory for all prepaid meter customers, and they must comply to avoid losing their meter and being out of supply.

To forestall any supply disruption during the rollover period, customers are encouraged to purchase enough energy units that will sustain them for some days during the period, as the vending platform will be shut down and meter recharge activities will not go through during this time.

Ezeh further explained that, after the rollover must have happened, the very first energy purchase by customers will come with three sets of 20 digits token (KCT1, KCT2 & the energy token).

The first 20 digits (KCT1) is to reset the meter, the second 20 digits (KCT2) is to upgrade the meter while the third 20 digits (energy token) is to recharge the meter and complete the upgrade process.

Customers are expected to punch in the first 20 digits which is the KCT1 and press ‘enter,’ and simultaneously punch in the second 20 digits which is the KCT2 and press ‘enter,’ and lastly, the third 20 digits which is the energy token, to complete the upgrade process.

READ ALSO: UPU congratulates Oborevwori, rallies support for Gov

He advised customers who are in the habit of purchasing and warehousing tokens (that is those that buy tokens without loading them onto their meters), to ensure they load these tokens onto their meters before they are upgraded, stressing that once the meter is upgraded, such tokens will no longer be accepted by the meter and there will be no refund for unused tokens.

It would be recalled that, early last year, EEDC had notified its customers that by 24th November 2024, all prepaid meters in its network will cease to accept credit tokens, unless they are upgraded, following a software upgrade which will be affecting all Standard Transfer Specification (STS) compliant prepaid meters across the globe.

“The management of EEDC maintains that the prepaid meter upgrade is at no cost to customers and appeals to them not to allow themselves to be extorted by anyone or group,” Ezeh stressed.

Ezeh said, the company has put in place a Support Team to ensure that customers are guided through this process.