Edo 2024: Edo too smart to produce a counterfeit governor — Obaseki

…as PDP Campaign train rolls back into Esanland

By Titus Akhigbe

Ekpoma in Esan West and Irrua in Esan Central Local Government Councils were agog at the weekend as the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rolled back into Esanland.

At the Ekpoma rally which was held at Eguare Primary School open field, Governor Godwin Obaseki charged the people to make the Esan governorship agenda meaningful by electing the best of the candidates in the race, saying Edo State cannot afford a counterfeit governor.

He charged those present to go back home and each person should tell at least five people that on September 21, they should come out and vote for PDP.

He stressed that it is important for the people to elect the man who knows what to do and how to do it, saying that was the reason he is supporting Dr Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie to be governor and deputy governor respectively.

Collins Aigbogun, Esan West Chairman, assured Governor Obaseki that Esan West is ready to vote PDP come September 21.

He assured the governor and the candidate of 98% vote to say thank you to Obaseki for giving Esan the governor.

The member, representing Esan West , Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency, Hon. Marcus Onobun, thanked the people for coming out en masse. He said the election is between Asue-Ogie and others.

The Special Adviser to the governor on political matters, Mrs. Philomena Ihenyen, praised the governor’s sagacity for figuring out a sellable candidate for the party.

She said Asue Ighodalo is a sellable candidate and as such, PDP Esan West will vote massively for him.

Speaking at the Ekpoma rally, Ighodalo emphasised the need for continuity, saying all the good job the present administration has done must be sustained and built upon. He assured the people that he would work assiduously to ensure that the people enjoyed a better life and for Edo State, it’s forward ever and backwards never. He charged them to ensure that they go out early on September 21 and vote for the PDP and also monitor their votes.

The state PDP Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi; the Director General State campaign Council, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen both charged the people to vote for the party too.

Like the Ekpoma rally ,

Eguare Primary School in Irrua, venue of the rally was like a carnival where an intimidating crowd welcomed the PDP campaign team.

In his welcome address, Apst. Matthew Emiotemen said “Esan Central is the home of PDP, PDP is Esan Central, and on Sept 21 the people will give APC red card with their voters card.”

The council boss, Hon. Paul Iyoha, also welcomed Governor Obaseki, saying “We thank you for the love you have always shown to Esan Central.

He added “though the APC Candidate is from the local government but the people of Esan Central have resolved to vote for the PDP. The rumors of no PDP in Esan Central is a lie from the pit of hell, PDP is fully on ground and we are ready to vote PDP.”

Fada Eigbiremonlen, the member representing Esan Central Local Government constituency in Edo State House of assembly, said the jubilation of the day was the celebration of September 21.

He promised double empowerment for youths and women in the local government as a way to tell the people thank you.

Hon. Heberta Okonofua Ayu, Special Adviser to the governor on political matters, charged the people that it is time for Esan Central to tell the world that they appreciate their own, noting that PDP has the best candidate and Esan Central shouldn’t be different.

He charged them to come out en masse and vote the umbrella and defend their votes.

“The only way we can tell APC we don’t like them is to use our PVC against them,” he said.

Enaholo Ojiefoh, the Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Oil and Gas, said “the road in front of the APC candidate house was constructed by Obaseki, all projects in Esan Central is being done by PDP government.”

He said the APC doesn’t have anything to campaign with in Esan Central.

Senator Clifford Ordia, former senator, Edo central senatorial district, said “today is a special day”, as he raised a worship song that rock the venue.

He assured the governor and the candidate of Esan Central’s massive vote. He used the opportunity to thank Edo North and South for allowing Edo Central to produce the next governor and thank Obaseki for making it possible.

Over 1000 defectors from sundry parties led by a former New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) House of Assembly candidate, Harrison Echie, joined the PDP.

Governor Obaseki who reiterated the need to elect a capable governor, said he was particular about who could continue the good work he has done.

In his speech, Ighodalo assured the people of Edo Central that the issue of water would be tackled by himself and his deputy.

The governor thereafter went to commission the Uwessa-Ujagbhole-Irrua road.