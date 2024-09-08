Pro- Tinubu group announces halt in programme, to reconvene next week

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A group supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference (RHGVTHC), has discloses that its weekly worldwide virtual conversation was put on hold this weekend over unavoidable circumstance.

The group, in a statement on Saturday, signed by the Chief Host, Chief Joseph Kolawole Adebola, said the development was occasioned by busy engagement by the leadership.

He added that by next week, a prominent member of the Tinubu-led administration would be available on the platform to talk to Nigerians on the nation’s governance.

“Due to official engagements by the chief host and a few of the co-hosts, your beloved weekly conference will be taking a brief break today (Saturday) with apologies for the inconvenience this might have on our ardent supporters who are looking forward to the weekly parley.

“The team behind The Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference wish to thank our participants and millions of loyalist Nigerians across the globe who watch the weekly parley online and to express our appreciation for your unalloyed support which is the reason we are never tired of bringing to you personalities within the corridors of power to engage with Nigerians at home and abroad on a variety of issues that are close to the chest of our people.

“Our commitment to continue to add value to this administration with our veritable platform which has now become a famous vehicle that is bridging the gap between our leaders and the led through which Nigerians across the globe are enlightened on the state of the nation and disabusing their minds regarding the myriads of fake news and misinformation that abound on social media remains unwavering.

“Your support is never taken for granted and we will always strive to serve you better with a view to ensuring unity of purpose amongst Nigerians for the betterment of the nation.

“We are bringing to you, next week, another heavyweight within the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage with us in a heart-to-heart discussion on state matters.

“As the Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference has become renowned for creating an avenue where preparation meets opportunity, participants are advised to always attend the conference with fresh and innovative ideas that fit and will enhance the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.

“Participants who did in recent past have had opportunities to meet with some of our past special guests and at least one of them has been appointed into the National Committee on Digital Health on the strength of the innovative idea they brought to the conference which caught the attention of the minister at the parley.

“The next lucky participant could be you, insofar as you come along with the mind-set and a programme of action that will add value and make meaningful impact to the vision of the administration for a prosperous Nigeria.

“It is essential for Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to join hands with the Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference by getting involved in salvaging the Nigerian Project by supporting and joining our weekly conference as well as coming up with ideas and programmes that will augment what the administration is doing currently to ensure a better and prosperous Nigeria for all.

“Please keep your diary free for next weekend, as we shall bring to you another personality for another round of direct engagement with Nigerians across the globe.