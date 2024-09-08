Appeal Court Judgement: Lawmaker says victory upheld peoples’ will

By Tom Okpe

House of Representatives member, Rep Daniel Asama, has described judgement of the Appeal Court affirming his victory at the February 2023 polls, as a commitment to justice and upholding the will of the people.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday upheld the judgment of the National Assembly Election Tribunal which had declared Rep Asama of the Labour Party, LP,

as winner of the bye-election in the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

Addressing journalists in Abuja shortly after the ruling, the lawmaker, representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State, assured his constituents of effective representation through attracting development to the area as well as making laws for the progress and stability of the country as a whole.

He said: “I humbly expressed my gratitude to God Almighty, and the people of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency and Plateau State as a whole, for their unwavering support.

“I commend the Judiciary for demonstrating its commitment to justice and upholding will of the people. I dedicate this victory to God Almighty and the good people of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, who have stood by me throughout this journey, I also commend the Judiciary for showing that it remains the hope of the common man.

“Essentially, I wish to thank theGivwrnor of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang for his unwavering support and commitment to upholding true democratic values. I appreciate the Governor’s leadership and dedication to ensuring that the will of the people is respected.This victory is a testament to the power of democracy and the rule of law.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency and working towards their betterment. I want to also express my heartfelt appreciation to my legal team, your hard work and expertise were instrumental in our success at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

“Permit me to also, call on my opponent, to acknowledge that the will of God has prevail and join me in moving our Federal Constituency forward,” he added.