Flood Control: Bayelsa Govt urges FG to stop paying lip service

…Restated Readiness For Effective Collaboration

By Amos Okioma

Bayelsa State Government has urged the Federal Government to stop paying lip service to the issue of flood mitigation and control in states that would be adversely affected by the menace this year as forecast by the Nigeria Hydrological Agency.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal on Monday when a joint delegation from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), United States Agencies for International Development (USAID) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) paid him a courtesy call in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a press release issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor expressed concern that the federal government and its agencies seem not to be bothered about the sufferings of the people living in flood prone states.

Describing the lackadaisical approach of the Federal Government as worrisome, he maintained that the country appears not to have learnt any lessons from the 2012 and 2022 devastating floods but only good at issuing flood alerts.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo said depending on international agencies for foreign aids at all times is not only demeaning but also anti-development, and therefore, called on all relevant stakeholders to proffer sustainable homegrown solutions to the problem of flooding, which is fast assuming a perennial dimension.

The state number two man, used the opportunity to inform his visitors, that the state government is currently carrying out massive construction works particularly on roads that were badly damaged by last year’s flood.

He appealed to the Federal Government to quickly partner the Bayelsa State government in its mitigation efforts and take steps to avoid a recurrence of the 2022 flood experience.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, thanked the United Nations partners for their show of concern towards the state during last year’s flood.

His words “the response from the federal government as far as we are concerned has not risen to the level that will convince us that they took what happened in Bayelsa State seriously.

“We are aware that immediately after the flood, about N800bn was requested from the National Assembly for emergency maintenance of roads, infrastructure and other facilities that were badly affected.

“Until now, the Port Harcourt to Warri section of the East West road, which I traveled on recently, is still very bad and the same federal government, as usual, is only predicting that this year’s flood would be worst than last year.

“We are not persuaded at all by the reaction of the federal government and I am directing this to NEMA; we do not think that your fire brigade approach has changed anything.

“We must make concerted effort. The President gave ninety days ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to come out with plans to see how we can mitigate and avoid a repeat of what happened in 2012. But as far as I know, that issue is still in the pipeline.”

Earlier, the Field Coordination Officer of the International Organization for Migration, Mr Tsegaye Asrat, said they were in the state to monitor projects being embarked by their agency towards flood mitigation in the state.

Mr. Asrat, added that the IOM would be working closely with the State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) to achieve maximum results before the 2023 floods.

The Field Coordination Officer was accompanied on the visit by a NEMA representative, Mr Chidiebere Ogundu and officials of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), including Jacqueline Straeme and Adesina Stella.

