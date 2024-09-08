Tinubu assures of commitment to free election, as hunger bites stronger

By Tom Okpe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated commitment of his administration to enhance Nigerians to free and fair electoral process in the country, despite the present hunger and suffering in the land.

Tinubu stated this on Friday, at the unveiling of the Progressive Institute, a think-tank arm of the ruling party in Abuja at the Continental Hotel.

Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, he charged the institute to swing into action towards addressing issue of ideology in the party.

He said: “The urgent need to build organic relationship with the Nigerian people, will create and sustain all season APC voter education, designed to promote inclusiveness, honesty and empowerment. We are committed to enhancing the power of Nigerians to freely make electoral choices.

“Ideal of the tink tank and intellectual resource centre of our great party, is not only timely, but strategic, because there’s is need to change paradigm of engagements within the All Progressives Congress and the Nigerian people.

“One of the issues that I am passionate about, and in several occasions discussed with the National Chairman of our great party, is the issue of idealogy.

“This is a fundamental matter that must be addressed, urgently by the institute, especially to give our party a philosophical direction and foundation.”

Also speaking, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Rev’d Matthew Hassan Kukah reminded the Party and President Tinubu that Nigerians are hungry, urging the Federal Government to cut down the prices of fuel to reduce the suffering in the country.

According to the Catholic cleric, he had an encounter with a young lady at the last general election whom he asked which party she was supporting, with response, “I’m hungry,” hence the need to remind the Government that all Nigerians are going through hardship.

He commended the APC for the initiative, assuring that the Kukah Centre, a Nigeria-based policy research institute founded by him will partner with the Progressive Institute to promote scientific approach to politics and governance for Nigeria’s advancement.

“The Institute will help the political leaders to change the rules of engagement. Once they are elected, spiritualists, ritualists will dictate their activities. I want to urge Nigerian politicians to move from marabouts to scientific approach to administering the country,” Kukah added.

In his remarks, the APC National Chairman, Dr Adullhahi Umar Ganduje, said the Institute will play the two major roles of the official policy think tank and intellectual resource centre of the party.

“As the Party’s Think Tank, it shall undertake research and advice the Party on the performance of policies and programs of all APC governments and proffer advice. It shall provide the platform for robust discussion between the Party, Nigeria’s Academic Community, the civil society and the media as part of a deliberate effort to promote inclusiveness and ownership.

“The essence is to enhance the policy capacity of the Party, especially to enable it provide policy advice and suggestions for the consideration of Governments elected on its platform.

“As the Intellectual Resource Centre of the APC (it) shall carry out research-driven empirical training programmes. The purpose is to make our Party more competitive, especially in terms of the quality and policy knowledge of its candidates,” he addded.

Also speaking, the Governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma said with the Institute as its guide and commitment to social justice and welfare for all citizens, there was no challenge APC cannot overcome.

“As committed progressives, we must run a government whose focus is to address the problems of our citizens with an emphasis on their collective well-being and development. Where a partnership with the private sector delivers the public interest, we will pursue it…

“The future of Nigeria is in our hands, Let us shape it with wisdom, compassion, and an unshakeable commitment to the progressive ideals we hold dear.

“Together, we will build a Nigeria that will be the pride of Africa and a shining example to the world of what progressive governance can achieve,” he stated.