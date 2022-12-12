Bode George: Your visit to Ortom a waste, G-5, allies can’t be divided

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George has stated that the G-5 governors and their allies remain united, insisting that no one can split them up.

Break Their Ranks

George restated that the G-5 governors and their allies have resolved to stand by equity, fairness and justice to the end.

Naija News reports that the elder statesman was reacting to the recent meeting between the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who is the Director-General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, and Governor Samuel Ortom, a member of the G-5.

Recall that Tambuwal told newsmen on Sunday that his mission to Benue State to meet Ortom was to consult with his colleagues on the way forward on the crisis rocking the PDP.

Other members of the G-5 are: Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Reacting, George said Tambuwal’s visit to Ortom was in vain, stressing that “divide and rule cannot work. Governor Ortom will not agree. He is a reasonable person.”

“Our rank cannot be broken. Let the governor of Sokoto go to any where he likes. We will stand by justice,” he added.

Insincere Atiku

Speaking to The Nation, he wondered how the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who has failed to restructure his party, would be promising restructuring to the country.

While insisting that the PDP presidential candidate is insincere, the elder statesman said he will not vote for him and he will not stop talking until the injustice in the party is addressed.

He pointed out that: “The Director-General of the campaign is from Sokoto, Northwest. The national chairman is from Northcentral. The presidential candidate is from Adamawa, Northeast.

“The acting chairman of BoT is from Southeast. The vice presidential candidate is from Southsouth. There is nothing for the Southwest. And you are fooling us. Which rank do they want to break? He cannot do restructuring in his party. He is promising restructuring for Nigeria. He is disrespecting Yoruba. We are standing by the truth. I won’t vote for him and I will not stop talking.”

Forces Against Southwest

The PDP stalwart accused some forces in the main opposition party of trying to deny Yoruba its sense of belonging, adding that the Southwest has not filled the slot of national chairman in PDP since 1998.

He said: “The first chairman, Chief Solomon Lar, came from Northcentral. Chief Barnabas Gemade is from Benue, Northcentral. Chief Audu Ogbeh is Benue, Northcentral. Dr. Ahmadu Ali is from Northcentral. Baraje is from Northcentral. Ayu is from Benue, Northcentral.

“Southwest has not served as chairman before. They have disregard, disrespect and dishonour for Southwest. We will not accept it. The Southwest is cut off from decision making organs of the party. It is sad. We cannot be slaves.”

