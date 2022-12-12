Fani-Kayode: Atiku, Peter Obi are serial betrayers

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the flagbearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as “serial betrayers.”

Speaking in a recent interview on Channels Television, the former minister labelled Atiku a betrayer for working against former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Fani-Kayode also said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is a better choice for Nigerians than his counterparts.

The APC chieftain also dismissed Obi’s chances in the 2023 elections, alleging that the LP flagbearer chased Northerners out of Anambra state when he was governor for eight years.

He said: “Atiku always talks about how wonderful Obasanjo’s administration was, and he is right. Yet Atiku sought to betray, destroy and undermine that government to the extent that I personally asked him to leave the cabinet because he was working against us.

“So he cannot be relied upon. Somebody who couldn’t not be trusted during Obasanjo’s government cannot be relied upon by the Nigerian people.

He has taken out five governors in the party, destroyed the party and denied Southerner’s presidential ticket and chairmanship of the party. As far as we are concerned, this is one of the reasons Tinubu is ahead of him.

“The other one (Peter Obi) issued ID cards for northerners when he was Governor of Anambra State. He bears the symbol of Biafra. His running mate said homosexuals should be publicly executed. The ignorance of Datti Baba-Ahmed is monumental.”

