Blasphemy: Sheikh Mansour has called on Nigerian police to release those arrested over the grue-some mur-der of Deborah

The Sokoto State Chief Imam, Sheikh Mansour has called on Nigerian police to quickly release those arrested over the gruesome murder of Deborah.

The Imam also called to immediately reopen the Shehu Shagari College of Education where the incident happened.

It obvious that Killing of Christian Girl Identify as Deborah Samuel in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy has backups from Northern elites.

