Sokoto Gov’t aide tells christians, “expect more gruesome murder if any of you dare insult Prophet Mohammed”

An aide to the governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, has warned Christians in Nigeria that they will be sent to their graves early if they denigrate their adored Prophet Muhammad.

Deborah Samuel, a Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Wamako, was lynched in Sokoto for blasphemy.

According to his Facebook bio, Anas Mohammad Sani is the personal assistant to the Sokoto finance commissioner. He said that Ms. Samuel was brutally murdered because she spoke carelessly.

Zara Oyinye, a pro-President Muhammadu Buhari administration social media contractor, commented on the Sokoto mob’s murder of the Christian student on her Facebook page.

In response to Ms. Oyinye’s post, Mr. Sani, also known as Uncle Anas Dakura on Facebook, maintained that the murder of Ms. Samuel by a Muslim mob was justifiable, DailyTimes gathered.

He warned, “Muslims don’t take insults against beloved prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم in whatever form.”

Justifying the gruesome murder of the female Christian student, Mr Sani said, “The earlier our Christian brothers and sisters understand this, the better for all of us. May the recklessness of our tongues never drive us to (an) early grave.”

Ms. Samuel, a 200-level Home-Economics student accused of blasphemy, had complained vehemently about the influx of religious broadcast messages sent on the WhatsApp page of her department.

The deceased reminded her classmates in a WhatsApp voice message that the group was created strictly for academic purposes, such as sharing information about tests, assignments, deadlines, and exams.

“Holy ghost fire, nothing would happen to me. Is it by force you guys keep sending these religious messages in our group? Our group wasn’t created for that, but rather as a notice for when there’s a test, assignment, examinations, etc. Not these nonsense religious posts,” voiced Ms Samuel on her department’s WhatsApp group.

The voicemail provoked the ire of fanatical classmates and students who deemed her remark disparaging to their Islamic beliefs.

Ms. Deborah was repeatedly battered to death with clubs and stones by furious students who surrounded her at the school’s security station.

According to a witness, her dying body was roasted alongside the building where she sought refuge.

