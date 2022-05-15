Malicious Destruction of Property Valued At N100m-Real Estate Developer Petitions IGP

…Alleges Procurement Of Court Judgment

Following the destruction of his property valued at N100million Cecil Osakwe the Chairman of Abeh Signature Ltd, owners of Abeh Signature apartments, a real estate development company based in Abuja has petitioned the Inspector General of police on the malicious damage of their property in Mekong Street Maitama, Abuja.

The petitioner is demanding the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of a Chief Supritendent of Police (CSP) Idachaba, Asabe Waziri, her Lawyer Henry Otu and the Director of Enforcement of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly procuring a judgment of an FCT Area Court to return Waziri to the property despite a subsisting court judgment that had ordered her to vacate his property.

Osakwe, in a Petition dated 11th May, 2022 titled malicious destruction of property and other items in my estate valued at one hundred million naira” alleged that one Asabe Waziri, her lawyer, Henry K .Otu conspired with Chief Supritendent of Police (CSP) Idachaba, the officer in Charge of the legal department of FCT command, Abuja and Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani, director , Enforcement Federal capital territory High court Abuja , to procure and enforce a judgment fraudulently obtained from a district court in Abuja.

According to Osakwe “the judgment was obtained fraudulently and they attempted to use it to forcefully bring in Asabe Waziri into his property which she was vacated sometimes in March, 2022, following the judgment of Hon Justice Othman Musa of FCT High court.

Osakwe pointed out in the petition that the said judgment from a District Court in Abuja, was purported to give effect to the order of a Court of Appeal, Abuja division, which had Ordered that ‘parties should maintain status quo ante bellum”.

The Petitioner further asserts that in a desperate move to subvert the course of Justice, Asabe Waziri, and his Lawyer surreptitiously procured the District court order, without serving the parties and went on to enforce same with the consent and facility of CSP Idachaba.

Osakwe further claims that in their attempt to bring in Asabe Waziri’s belongings, Asabe Waziri Henry Otu and CSP Idachaba and their conspirators employed thugs armed with weapons who entered into his premises and visibly destroyed properties including elevators, doors, windows TVs chairs etc.

According to the Chairman of Abbey Signature “this is while there is a substantive suit filed by the same Asabe Waziri which is still pending before High court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Osakwe requested in the Petition that the IGP should investigate and prosecute Asabe Waziri, his Lawyer, Henry Otu , Csp Idachaba O.C. Legal FCT police command and Tony Ubani for malicious damage to property and criminal trespass.

According to Osakwe”I am a Harvard trained lawyer and estate developer and I am the Chairman and Managing Director of Abeh Signature LTD the managers of Abeh Signature Apartments Mekong Street Maitama,Abuja. I have invested in real estate and other businesses in Nigeria. I currently run Abeh Signatures which is the subject of this petition.

“Abeh Signature is a cosmopolitan luxurious property with fifteen serviced flats for sale and rent. The property currently has over six owners and tenants currently occupying the premises and one of them is Asabe Waziri whose leasehold in the property has generated crisis, mischief, assault and disruption of the peace and quiet enjoyment of the premises. The said Asabe Waziri was a previous leaseholder whose transaction with us was terminated by a court judgment delivered by Hon Justice Musa Othman of the FCT High Court on February 15th,2022 and the judgment was enforced on the 18th of March 2022 wherein she was vacated from the premises.

Osakwe further stated that “however Asabe Waziri had adopted a criminal and illegal act to intimidate and subvert the course of justice and further cause personal injury to our personnel and company. She had instituted a suit against our company to challenge her eviction from the property in suit number FCT/HC/CV/927/2022, Asabe Waziri vs Abeh Signature LTD and 3others.

“But Asabe Waziri in conjunction with her lawyer Henry K.Otu from the law firm of Law Corridor Asokoro fraudulently and with intent to deceive misguided the court and obtained a judgment in conjunction with CSP Idachaba and Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani to illegally return her to my property. She on the 10th of May,2022 procured thugs and holigans who were armed with matchets and sharp objects into our property destroying doors, tables, chairs, electronics, gates and lifts(see pictures attached).

Osakwe noted that “they broke into one of the flats and carted away items including diamond jewlries belonging to the wife of one of the house owners. Sir Asabe Waziri’s action was supervised by CSP Idachaba and Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani who for questionable reasons provided the platform for such damage to our property. We therefore request the following;

That Asabe Waziri, her lawyer Henry Otu, Tony Chukwuemeka Ubani and CSP Idachaba be investigated for malicious damage to my property worth a 100Million Naira.

That Asabe Waziri, Henry Otu, Chukwuemeka Ubani and CSP Idachaba be prosecuted for criminal intimidation, criminal trespass and malicious damage to property under the penal code.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...