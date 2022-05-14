Deborah Samuel’s killing: Tambuwal harps on peaceful coexistence

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

…Meets Sokoto Ulama, Kukah

The Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on Nigerians particularly people living in the state to strive to live in peace and harmony, irrespective of tribal or religious differences.

The governor also met with a broad spectrum of Muslim leaders in the state to deliberate on the way to maintain peace and harmony amongst its citizens.

He had met with Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Sokoto, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah among others.

Tambuwal had to cut short his various official engagements in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to rush to Sokoto in view of the importance of the various consultations.

Deborah Samuel, a student of College of Education, Sokoto, was killed on Thursday over alleged blasphemous statement against the holy Prophet Mohammed.

The governor, according to a statement from the office of his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, has resolved to meet with all relevant bodies and groups to ensure that the peace, which Sokoto is known for is preserved.

According to the statement, “Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, a while ago, met with a broad spectrum of Muslim leaders in the state at the Government House, Sokoto to deliberate on the way to maintain peace and harmony amongst its citizens of all religions that Sokoto is famous for following the killing of Deborah Samuel.

“It should be noted that Governor Tambuwal was billed to visit Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states today in continuation of his Presidential consultations but had to cancel the visits to consult with citizens and religious leaders to ensure security of lives and property of all residents of Sokoto State”, the statement said.

