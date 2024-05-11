Edo govt. builds pavilion residential for creatives to boost tourism

By ORJI ONYEKWERE

The dream of getting Edo to the world through tourism development is being realised as Edo State Government is constructing the MOWAA Pavilion residence.

Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Uyi Oduwa Malaka disclosed this on Tuesday while on a working visit to the ongoing construction of the Pavilion residence for various players in the Arts, Culture, Tourism, Film Producers, including researchers in Archeological works.

The Commissioner who was accompanied on the visit by the Permanent Secretary, Iryn Omorogiuwa Esq. and other officials of the Ministry expressed satisfaction with the work done so far by the construction firm adding that His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki would be glad that the project meets his expectation.

She said, “Mr. Governor would be very happy to see that *BOUMS MULTINATIONAL CONCEPT (BMC) , the construction firm is doing a nice work hoping it will meet the Governor’s expectation.”

The entourage also included: Esosa Kabat Egbon, Head, Edo Film Project, MOWAA Project Manager, Osaheni and Dauda Sule of Edo State Public Building Maintenance Agency.