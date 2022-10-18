Adelabu, a serial loser, he’ll lose again in 2023 –APC chair, Omodewu

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu, has lambasted a former member of the party who is now the gubernatorial candidate of Accord in Oyo state, Chief Bayo Adelabu, describing him as a serial loser.

Omodewu stated this while featuring on a live radio programme in Ibadan, the state capital, on Monday, monitored by our reporter.

Omodewu said “Adelabu is a serial loser; he lost in 2019. He will lose again in 2023; I, Omodewu, said so.”

The APC state chairman said Adelabu had another eight years to play

with, because he was still young.

“He should wait till 2032,” he said, adding that the Accord gubernatorial candidate was “jigbe politician.”

According to him, “They said Teslim Folarin is ‘jagba;’ but Adelabu is ‘jigbe.’ He had ‘jigbe’ before and he wanted to do it again. He got APC gubernatorial ticket in 2019 within six months of joining the party.

Is that not ‘jigbe?’ He wanted to repeat the same thing now, but Senator Teslim Folarin outsmarted him. He is now angry.”

Omodewu concluded that Adelabu could never be governor under Accord, affirming that “he will come back to APC after losing the election in 2023.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...