Adamawa Sen Yaroe gives free medical services to over 600 constituents

Over 600 residents of Kiri community in Shelleng LGA of Adamawa State have benefitted from the Free Medical Outreach provided by Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, Senator representing Adamawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The inhabitants of Kiri, who trooped in large numbers to Kiri Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) on Monday, received free medical services ranging from surgeries, USS (scan), laboratory test, medications, medical consultations among others.

This kind gesture by Senator Binos was described as one of its kinds by the people of Kiri, which enhanced their wellbeing as smiles were placed on their faces for reaping the dividends of democracy and tasting the sweet fruits of good governance and representation.

Speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting the exercise, Senator Binos Yaroe, pointed out that wellbeing of the people is one of his topmost priorities, noting that people would only be useful to themselves, their families and the society when they are healthy.

He stated that he would leave no stone unturned to ensuring the livelihoods of the people of Adamawa South are improved by enhancing their wellbeing and providing free medical services.

Senator Binos said that the free medical outreach is part of his quest to fulfilling the promises he made to the Adamawa South people, adding that it would be unfair for him not to bring the health services to the doorsteps of the residents of Kiri having held similar outreach in Shelleng sometime ago.

The Senator used the medium to respond to the allegation by some politicians from the opposition political parties who spread falsehood that the medical outreach was budgeted.

In his words, “I want to state here categorically that this free medical outreach that I’ve embarked is entirely my initiation and I’ve been using my funds for the services for the good people of my district.

“I heard someone saying that the medical outreach was in the budget. That’s falsehood. This free medical outreach was not budgeted. The only medical outreach that was budgeted was the one we did in Shelleng. Apart from that one, all the free medical outreaches that I’ve done across the nine local government areas of my district is entirely my initiation and I’ve been using my funds.

“Some people want to emulate and copy my free medical outreach initiation by coming up by their own, but they stopped halfway because they could not cope. They did it once or twice and stopped.

“But mine is unique because I know the value of the wellbeing of my people, which is why it becomes a continuous programme. Health issue isn’t something that you will do once and stop. It’s a continuous programme because the health status of people matter”.

Senator Binos called on the people of Kiri community and Shelleng LGA as a whole to rally round the Fintiri-led Administration to enable it provide more dividends of democracy and providing fresh-air for them to breath as they keep their PVCs handy for the fast approaching 2023 General Elections.

The Adamawa South Senator urged the inhabitants of Shelleng LGA to vote for Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria and ensure the re-election of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and himself for effective service delivery.

He stated, “If you vote for the PDP at the national level, it will be easier for me to provide more of these people-oriented programmes. As at now, I can’t be able to do everything because I’m from the opposition party. But if we have PDP President and PDP Governor, and you also vote for me, development will flow smoothly for the benefit of all.

Also speaking, the Head of the Medical Team, Dr Jama Medan, disclosed that no fewer than 600 residents of Kiri benefited from the Free Medical Outreach with over 10 surgeries carried out successful using the Mobile Hospital.

He commended Senator Binos Yaroe for taking it upon himself to place priority on the health and wellbeing of his people, where he described the outreach as a huge success.

While expressing satisfaction with the commitment of his medical personnel for giving out their best which resulted to the success of the outreach, Dr Medan was impressed with the high level of compliance and massive turnout of the inhabitants of Kiri community.

In her remarks, in-charge of Kiri Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC), Mrs Rifkatu Ayuba, thanked Senator Binos Yaroe for ensuring the people of Kiri benefited from his free medical outreach.

While hailing the medical team for a successful service delivery, she called on the inhabitants of Kiri community to come out in large numbers and vote for the PDP in the 2023 General Elections.

Among the beneficiaries was Mal.

Ahmed Farouk who was successfully operated and went home a healthy man.

In an interaction with pressmen, Farouk said that he was suffering from hyenia for two years with no money to go to hospital for treatment, but here he found himself being treated free-of-charge; courtesy of Senator Binos Yaroe.

He said, “They did the surgery free for me, I did not pay any kobo. I want to use this opportunity to thank Senator Binos for coming for my rescue. May God grant him the desires of his heart”.

A five-year-old Elisha Thomas had been suffering from birth with a strange disease, but the Binos Medical Team had succeeded in making the lucky boy healthy after a successful surgery on his private part.

His mother, Mrs Elisabatu Thomas, told newsmen that Elisha suffered with the illness from birth, but she could not believe her eyes that her son was a free child.

In her words, “I lack words to thank Senator Binos for the joy he has brought to my family. My son is now healthy. I want to assure Senator Binos that our votes in Kiri is for the PDP”.

The Medical Team led by Dr Jama Medan visited the residence of the District Head of Kiri for homage and the traditional leader was also examined and given free medical drugs.

The royal father thanked Senator Binos Yaroe for seeing the need to embark on the free medical outreach in his domain, wishing the kindhearted politician success in all his endeavour.

