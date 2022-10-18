Adamawa Court sacks Fintiri aide as PDP candidate, orders INEC to withdraw the certificate

By Tom Garba

The Federal High Court II Yola Division on Monday nullified the election of Hon. Adamu Baba Mustapha, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The court has ordered the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate issued to Hon. Mustapha, after he was declared winner of the PDP primary election.

However, the court has directed the electoral body to issue the certificate of return to Hon. Abdulhamid Tukur Ribadu, declaring that Hon. Tukur is the winner of the election for the Yola South constituency.

Hon. Tukur, dragged Baba Mustapha, PDP, and INEC to court, seeking the court to nullify the primary election which produced Hon. Baba, as the flag bearer of the PDP for Yola South.

The Aspirant informed the court that Hon. Baba Mustapha did not resign from his appointment as SSA to Governor Fintiri, before contesting the election for the assembly.

He urged the court to disqualify the defendant and he should be declared the winner of the primary election.

But on his part, Hon. Baba Mustapha told the court that it was his supporters who had purchased the interest and nomination from him to contest the primary election.

Delivering its judgment, the court presided by Hon. Justice S. I. Kogo said that documentary evidence before the court indicated that Hon. Baba Mustapha did not resign from his appointment before vying for the seat.

Justice Kogo added that the defendant did not resign his appointment as required by the PDP guidelines for the aspirants, saying that the election of Hon. Baba is null and void.

Reacting to the judgment, Abdulhamid Tukur Ribadu, said that he is excited because justice has been done in the case.

Tukur Ribadu, described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the PDP family, saying their party is well-prepared to win the election because they are going into an election without opposition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...