Bye- Election: Linan to flag NNPP in Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency

By Okerafor Athanasius

The Taraba State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has elected Hon. Aminu Abdu Liman to fly the party’s ticket for the February 3rd House of Representatives bye- election for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of the state.

Declaring the winner of the primary election held yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Taraba Motel Jalingo, the Returning Officer who doubles as the Chairman, NNPP bye-election Committee, Barrister Ibrahim Ayala said 93 eligible delegates were accredited, 93 ballot papers were given by the National Headquarters of NNPP for the election.

Bar. Ayala said Hon. Aminu Abdu Liman polled a total number of sixty-eight (68) votes to defeat his only contender, Hon. Suleiman Bakari who scored twenty five (25) votes.

While calling on Hon. Bakari and his supporters to close-rank for Hon. Liman to succeed in the general Election, Bar. Ayala described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and credible.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the election, , the Chairman of NNPP in Taraba State, Hon. Abdullahi Ade described the party’s primary election as most credible among others emphasizing that a situation where the loser embraced and congratulated the winner is worthy of emulation.

Hon. Ade enjoined party faithfuls to be committed to the policies and programmes of NNPP saying their doors are open to welcome the aggrieved members with members of other political parties to the party.

He expressed optimism that with Hon. Liman as the candidate of the party, victory is sure.

Also Speaking, the winner of the primary election, Hon. Aminu Abdu Liman expressed joy and happiness over the peaceful conduct of the primary election.

He lauded the National and State Working Committees of NNPP, the delegates from the three local governments of Jalingo, Yorro and Zing for having confidence in him.

Hon. Liman further reiterated his resolve to contribute significantly to the development of his Federal Constituency with a view to providing democracy dividends to the people.

READ ALSO: EDO 2024: 62 contenders, pretenders seeking to succeed…

He spoke bitterly concerning the high rate of Insecurity bedeviling the affairs of the people of the area, assuring that he would liaise with security agencies towards curbing the menace.

Hon. Suleiman Bakari, who lost to Liman described the exercise as well organized and properly conducted.

He pledged to work relentlessly to make sure NNPP wins the February 3rd bye-election to be conducted by INEC for the three federal constituencies.