Edo Guber : Why Ighodalo emerged Edo Central PDP sole aspirant – Tom Ikimi

By Titus Akhigbe

A national chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and Chairman of the Edo Central PDP Special Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, has disclosed that Barr. Asue Ighodalo, was chosen as the district’s sole aspirant for party’s primary election following his overwhelming support from co-aspirants and stakeholders in the district.

Chief Ikimi while presenting the committee’s report to the Chairman of the Edo Central PDP Caucus and the Senatorial PDP Chairman, Archbishop Anthony Okosun, said the committee was given the mandate to meet and interact with aspirants in the zone with a view to screening and recommending the best aspirant for the Senatorial Caucus for adoption.

He stated that the committee which commenced sitting with the tour of the five local government council areas in the district November 15, 2023 concluded its mission on January 10, 2024 after sitting for six times.

Chief Ikimi stated further that during the committee’s sittings, seven aspirants, 22 traditional rulers, PDP leaders and other stakeholders in Edo Central were met and consulted.

He gave the names of the seven aspirants who met with the committee as: Senator Clifford Ordia, Hon John Yakubu, Amb. Martin Uhumoibhi, Hon Friday Itulah, Barr. Anselem Ojezua, Barr. Asue Ighodalo and Hon Marcus Onobun.

Ikimi said that Hon Felix Akhabue who was not part of the seven aspirants sent an apology to the committee saying that he was in Northern Nigeria at that time.

He narrated: “On January 4, 2024, the Committee had its second meeting with the aspirants. The Aspirants present were; Hon Friday Itulah, Senator Clifford Ordia, Hon John Yakubu, Hon Felix Akhabue, Barr Asue Ighodalo, Hon Kenneth Abhulimen, Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi and Barr Anselm Ojezua.

“Hon Marcus Onobun could not attend the meeting as he was engaged with the burial rites of his late grandfather. However during the meeting two aspirants, Rt. Hon Friday Itulah and Hon Kenneth Abhulimen stepped down and announced their support for Barr. Asue Ighodalo.

“The Committee then fixed Saturday January 6, 2024 for screening of the remaining aspirants. On Saturday 6th January, 2024 the Committee met with the Aspirants for screening.

“Senator Clifford Ordia, Barr Anselm Ojezua, Hon John Yakubu, Barr Asue Ighodalo, Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi were present. The Chairman, High Chief Tom Ikimi, read a letter he received from Hon. Marcus Onobun announcing his withdrawal from the race and his support for Barr Asue Ighodalo.

“Senator Clifford Ordia addressed the Committee to express his support for the Esan Agenda which he believes could only succeed if we set aside personal ambition and work together.

Continuing: “He therefore announced his withdrawal and support for Barr Asue Ighodalo. Hon John Yakubu and Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi asked for more time to consult widely.

“Barr. Anselm Ojezua said he was continuing with his consultations. Hon Felix Akhabue was absent with no communication to the Committee. Senator Clifford Ordia was coopted as a member of the committee.

“On Wednesday 10th January, 2024, the Committee met as scheduled. Two aspirants were present – Hon John Yakubu and Barr Asue Ighodalo.

He added: “Both Barr Anselm Ojezua and Amb. Martin Uhumoibhi did not show up and made no contact with the committee.

“Hon John Yakubu addressed the Committee to convey the outcome of his wide consultations that he had made, which has resulted in him laying down his gubernatorial aspiration.

“He submitted a written letter to the committee to confirm his stepping down and that he now stood solidly in support of Barr. Asue Ighodalo. Hon John Yakubu was there after coopted as a member of the committee.

“Under the circumstance, Barr Asue Ighodalo, remaining the only aspirant facing the Committee, after receiving overwhelming support from a majority of the other aspirants made an impeccable presentation to the committee.

“Accordingly, the Committee unanimously accepted him and hereby recommends him as the consensus aspirant for the PDP Edo Central Senatorial District to contest the PDP ticket for the Edo State Gubernatorial Election 2024”, he concluded.