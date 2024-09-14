Yes, I’ve engaged in threesome, BBN’s Victoria confesses

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Big Brother Naija housemate Victoria has opened up about her most adventurous sexual experience which is, getting involved in a three some sexual escapade. The beautiful reality star said this on Monday in the house in the game of ‘Truth and Dare’

Wanni had dared her to share her most revealing sexual experience and she surprised everybody with her revelation of being involved in a three some sex.

Wanni: “I dare you to say your wildest s3xual experience.”

Victoria: “A threesome.”

In a heart-to-heart conversation, Victoria opened up about her enthusiasm for Kassia to tie the knot, and vowed to offer unwavering support.

Victoria said, “I will be expecting wedding invites from you. Don’t worry, that day you will make a beautiful bride. I will even sew your dress”. Kassia who was surprised by the comment responded casually with laughter.

Kassia and Kellyrae’s marriage remains a secret from their fellow housemates, including Victoria, who is unaware, despite her close friendship with Kassia.