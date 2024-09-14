It’s difficult to reach orgasm, unless I’m in love – Wanni

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Big Brother Naija house is really heating up as the housemates have continued to open up on their lifestyles especially their sexual life. After Victoria’s confession which was prompted by Wanni’s question, it was the turn of Wanni who told the group that its difficult for her to reach full orgasm except when she is in love. Unfortunately most men according to her are only interested in satisfying themselves.

Her answer triggered strong reactions from the housemates. As she got candid with fellow housemates, TJay, Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe on Monday night. She disclosed that it’s difficult for her to reach orgasm during sex except when she’s deeply in love.

She said: “I noticed that most guys don’t care about satisfying their women. They care more about the satisfaction they get and some men cum quick.

“Personally, it’s not difficult for me to cum. But I can cum fast if somebody dedicates their time. If you’re just having sex with me to please yourself, I’m not gingered but when I know that you dedicated your time to me but couldn’t satisfy me, I’m gingered.

“When there is a connection between us, it’s easier for me to cum. But most guys just want to satisfy them and once they cum that’s it. But some men even if they cum before you, they will make sure they satisfy you too.” She revealed.