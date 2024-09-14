Tems: I’m not pregnant for American rapper, Future

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Popular Nigeria singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, says it beats her imagination that people will allege she is pregnant for American rapper, Future.

The singer made this disclosure when she appeared on the recent episode of ‘The Breakfast Club’ where she admitted that though the rapper is a lady’s man, linking her with the rapper who already has five kids is the craziest thing anybody can say. She wondered why the rumor mongers didn’t link her with Whizkid or Canadian rapper Drake.

“People just take the most controversial things. Because I was thinking like, why am I pregnant for Future? Why Future? Because that’s the craziest,”

“Why not Wizkid? Why not Drake? Why not somebody else? If it was Drake, it would be the same thing but the reason, why it is Future is because of his reputation? He has about five kids. And has a reputation of being a ladies’ man.”

When asked about the top artistes that inspired her, Tems named Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ab-Soul, Andre 3000 and J.Cole. In 2021, she featured in Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album.

The suave singer sparked off pregnancy rumours after she was spotted at Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 London Fashion Week show in December last year, clad in a black dress with a purple fluffy coat and matching heels, which left the impression that she might be pregnant the way it clung on her.