Workers salary: FG to review minimum wage – Ngige

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has revealed plans to review the current N30,000 minimum wage to meet current realities considering the global inflation and market prices that have affected the purchasing power.

This was made known at the public presentation at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at 40 publication titled, “Contemporary History of Working Class Struggles,” in Abuja, by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

Ngige said that the Federal Government is not unmindful of the current market prices as well as the global inflation.

He said although they inserted a provision in the 2019 Minimum Wage Act to review wages either next year or 2024, the Federal Government has started the review with ASUU.

“The inflation is worldwide, we shall adjust the minimum wage in conformity with what is happening and much more important, the 2019 Minimum Wage Act has a new clause for a review.

“That adjustment has started with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) because the stage they are with their primary employers, the Ministry of Education, is a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), negotiations.

“Under the principles of offer and acceptance, which is that of Collective Bargaining, ASUU can say let’s look at the offer they gave us and make counter offer, but they have not done that. If they do that, we are bound to look at their offer, these are the ingredients of collective negotiations,” he added.

Reacting to the prolonged strike that have shut the doors of universities in Nigeria in Nigeria for over seven months, Ngige said the Federal Government did not take the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to court over the prolonged strike of the union, as some people claimed.

Ngige said he would have failed in his duties if he didn’t refer the matter to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) after seven months of protracted discussions and negotiations with the union, which failed.

He recalled that ASUU was at the stage of CBA negotiation with their employers, the Federal Ministry of Education when they embarked on strike.

He regretted that the ASUU leadership does not even understand the import of CBA negotiation because they lacked the nutrients of labour unionism.

“We have to counsel our brothers on negotiation. No negotiation is forced. You cannot say it is either you give me 200 percent or I will continue my strike. There are laws guiding strike. There are ILO principles on right to strike. Nobody can take it away.

“But, there are things that follow it when you embark on strike as a worker, and they are enshrined in the laws of our land. It is written in Trade Dispute Act. The ILO principles of strike talks about the right of a worker to withdraw services. There is also right to picket. These are things that are done.

“Nigeria is respected in ILO. Some people said Federal Government took ASUU to court. No. I referred the matter after seven months of protracted discussions and negotiations that failed.”

Ngige recalled that he conciliated the dispute twice, first on February 22, one week after the commencement of the strike and some agreements were reached, and he brought everybody back on March 1, for another conciliation.

According to him, the only thing left was going back to the Federal Ministry of Education for the renegotiation of the 2013 agreement.

Ngige, however, said the transmission does not mean that the matter cannot be settled out of court.

He said either of the parties involved, the Federal Ministry of Education and ASUU, could approach the NICN for out of court settlement.

He maintained that Nigeria must be guided by laws and nobody should use the dispute to harangue anybody.

“The pro-chancellors said they want to do counter offer. I told them to do it as quickly as possible. Those are ingredients of labour relations. It is not enough if you misinform your membership. That should be disservice. We should read through things as it is and interpret same way. If I leave them in education, they will stay there two years.”

Furthermore, he also revealed that plans are on top gear to make Michael Imoudu Institute of Labour Studies, Ilorin, Kwara State a degree awarding institute even as he advised executive of affiliate unions of the NLC to avail themselves of the opportunity of using the institute to acquaint themselves with labour laws.

On the 40 years of NLC, Ngige said: “A fool at 40 is a fool forever. A wise man at 40 is a wise man forever. NLC is a wise man forever.”

The event attracted notable dignitaries including serving and former ministers and former Presidents of NLC, Hassan Sunmonu, and former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...