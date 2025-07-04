DBI, Humanitarian Ministry, SBTS partner to tackle poverty

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a major move to combat poverty and unemployment, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and the Small Business Training Solutions (SBTS) to drive digital literacy and training for Nigerian youths.

The collaboration is expected to boost employability and economic inclusion through technology-based skills acquisition.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently at the office of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, in Abuja. President/CEO of DBI, Daser David, signed on behalf of the institute, while Mr. Evelyn Lewis, Managing Director of SBTS, and Dr. Yakubu Kofamata, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Daser David emphasized DBI’s readiness to lead the charge in transforming Nigeria’s digital skills landscape.

“This collaboration underscores our mission to bridge the digital divide and build a competent workforce ready for the challenges of the digital economy,” he stated.

Under the agreement, the ministry will provide essential policy support, ensure the integration of the program into NPower, and facilitate the enrolment of beneficiaries. SBTS will deploy its Intelligent Capacity Building Model (ICBM), leveraging its vast corporate network to facilitate job placements for trained participants.

DBI, as Nigeria’s premier ICT training and capacity-building institute, will deliver high-quality training through its seasoned faculty and state-of-the-art facilities located across all geo-political zones in the country. The institute’s reputation for excellence in digital education is expected to play a crucial role in the program’s success.

A Joint Steering Committee will be formed to oversee the implementation of the program. The committee will also be responsible for monitoring progress and ensuring the program delivers measurable, scalable impact across the country.

According to Mr. David, the partnership represents a significant step toward equipping Nigerian youths with globally relevant digital skills. “It marks a significant leap in empowering Nigeria’s youth with globally competitive digital skills and creating tangible pathways to employment and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The tripartite partnership will power a large-scale capacity-building initiative under the Federal Government’s National NPower Program. The initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of reducing poverty and expanding economic opportunities for vulnerable populations through digital empowerment.