Delta Education Officers laud Oborevwori, push for better welfare, reforms

By Owen Akenzua

The Association of Education Officers in the Delta State Civil Service (AEODS) has expressed strong support for the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, commending his educational policies and pledging continued collaboration to strengthen the education sector in the state.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 4th Congress of the Association, held on July 2, 2025, at the Conference Hall of the Olorogun Felix Ibru Secretariat, Asaba.

The Congress, convened to deliberate on pressing issues affecting members and the general condition of service for education officers, applauded the leadership styles of the Commissioners in the Ministries of Primary, Secondary, Higher, and Technical Education, as well as the Head of Service. It also resolved to work harmoniously with these institutions to ensure a more conducive working environment.

To encourage excellence and celebrate outstanding contributions to the education sector, the Congress mandated the State Executive Council to organize an award ceremony to honour dedicated members, government officials, philanthropists, and organisations that have positively impacted education in Delta State.

READ ALSO: AI Changing the Face of Global Entertainment- Industry Report

In recognition of the service of retired members, the Congress also directed the Council to host a send-forth ceremony as a mark of appreciation for their contributions to the state workforce.

As part of its welfare drive, the Association called on the Executive Council to engage the leadership of the relevant ministries to establish a standardized welfare scheme for members.

Similarly, it urged the Council to ensure the full implementation of duty tour allowances already approved by the state government for officers on official assignments.

To strengthen its financial base and meet its welfare obligations, the Congress approved an increase in monthly dues for members from the current rate to ₦1,000, in line with provisions of the Association’s constitution.

Noting the success of AEODS in Delta State, where it was first established, the Congress also directed its leadership to begin the process of expanding the Association to other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the constitution of a seven-member Constitution Review Committee chaired by Comrade (Dr.) Enekorogha Collins. The committee has been tasked with reviewing the Association’s constitution to address ambiguities and inconsistencies, with a report expected within three months.

In its closing resolutions, the Congress lauded the State Executive Council for its effective leadership, commitment to members’ welfare, and the unity it has fostered within the Association. It expressed readiness to continue supporting the current administration in its mission to uplift education in Delta State.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Comrade Jemijere Unuigbe, Chairman, and Comrade Usiakpor Lucky, Secretary of the Association.