Dangote Cement creates 50 Agric Entrepreneurs in Benue

By Tom Okpe

The Dangote Cement has launched more than 50 Agriculture Entrepreneurs Farmers Empowerment Programme in Benue State, in its determination to support Governments in food security efforts.

The initiative is aimed at enabling farmers, produce subsistence and cash crops in commercial quantity from the State, considered to be the food basket of the nation.

The programme is coming barely two months after the company empowered businesswomen in Gboko host communities of the State with cash grants, thus deepening business activities in the State.

Earlier, the company had increased bursary payments to students of host communities by more than 100 per cent.

Speaking Thursday at the launch of the Farmers Empowerment Programme, General Manager Social Performance, Johnson Kor, described the programme as ‘historic and innovative.’

He said the beneficiaries were selected from the company’s host communities of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to him, the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the six catchment areas of the Local Government.

Kor said: “The projects have been earmarked for the communities as captured in the extant Community Development Agreement, CDA, adding that the contents of the CDA are progressively executed.

“Today we are witnessing a historic occasion in our journey of mutual development. Farmers Empowerment Programme is the first programme to be launched since we signed the CDA with the immediate host communities in December 2024.”

In his speech, Plant Director, Dangote Cement, Gboko Plant, Munusamy Murugan, said the company will also support farmers with fertilizers, Agro chemicals, Knapsack Sprayers and various types of seedlings.

Murugan, represented by Head of Production Department, Engr Soom Kiishi said: “This is the first batch but certainly just the beginning, and certainly not the end. We plan it to be an annual event, but the choice of the Farmers programme may change, depending on the choice of the benefiting communities.”

“The Youth Empowerment Programme will soon be launched, and selected beneficiaries will receive training in Welding & Fabrication, and Solar Electrical Installation from Professional personnels.

“The company’s scholarship scheme cuts across students from various disciplines and tertiary institutions,” he said.

In his address to the communities, Consultant from Abbass Corporate Services, Dr. Ahemen Aondoaver Samuel, advised the beneficiaries to make use of what he described as a rare opportunity from the Dangote Cement Plc.

The Consultant said the company’s effort will help transform beneficiaries into entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector and enable them to support the government’s food security effort.

Responding, a member of the community, Kwaghgba Isaac, described the Farmers Empowerment Programme as a historic and huge intervention from the company, noting that the effort will not only boost subsistence farming, but help feed the nation.

He urged members of the communities to sustain the peaceful coexistence currently being enjoyed with the company.