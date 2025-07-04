800 elite special operations Force join fight against terrorists in North West, North East

By Andrew Orolua

The graduation of first batch of 800 elite Special Operations Forces (SOF) represents a significant advancement in the federal government effort to combatting insecurity in Nigeria, the Minister of State for Defence Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has said.

The Minister of State for Defence stated this at the graduation ceremony of elite Special Operations Forces (SOF) at Camp Kabala, Jaji, Kaduna.

Dr. Matawalle emphasized that this initiative is part of the Federal Government’s strategic commitment to enhance national security through advanced military training and collaborative operations.

According to him,under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu , “the government is undertaking comprehensive measures to modernize the Armed Forces, incorporating specialized training, state-of-the-art equipment, and integrated intelligence systems.”

Specifically addressing the newly graduated troops, Dr. Matawalle said “You are now Nigeria’s frontline guardians in our collective war against terror, banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency. You embody the resolve of our nation—proof that Nigeria will not succumb to fear.”

He reminded them that while they are equipped with world-class tools and tactics, victory in battle is determined by character, discipline, and unwavering commitment.

As these elite forces prepare for deployment in high-risk areas, including Zamfara, Kaduna, and the North-East, Dr. Matawalle urged them to remember that their mission is not one of conquest, but of peace.

“You carry not just arms, but the honour of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the hopes of every Nigerian—farmers, students, children, and elders. Be swift, be strategic, be just. Operate with precision. Fight with courage. Lead with honour. And always protect with humanity,” he stressed.

In his remark the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, commended the dedication and resilience displayed by both the trainees and their instructors.

“The Special Operations Forces are a vital pillar in our national defence architecture. Their elite skills are indispensable in countering insurgency, terrorism, and other evolving asymmetric threats,” he stated.

Ambassador Aduda reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to building a modern, professional, and highly motivated military capable of addressing contemporary threats with precision and confidence.

In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, urged the graduates to uphold the highest standards of discipline and ethics. “The Armed Forces is a disciplined and dignified institution,” he noted. “Let your moral compass guide every mission. Protect the innocent, uphold our laws, and honour your uniform.”

He expressed gratitude to Mr. President,Ministers of Defence, the Permanent Secretary, training directors, and all contributors to the success of the programme.

The graduation of this first cohort of Special Operations Forces marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defence capabilities and respond effectively to internal and external security challenges.