School promotes climate action through cross-cultural Dance

By Idibia Gabriel

In an innovative way to raise awareness, a School of Health Science and Technology in kaduna state has turned to cross-cultural dance to highlight impact of climate change on indigenous communities and their cultural heritage.

Mallam Nuruddeen Bello, Director of the Womenhood School of Health Science and Technology and also Director of African Climate Reporters, who organized the cultural dance stressed the importance of using culture as a tool for climate advocacy.

He emphasized that cultural dance can effectively communicate the challenges climate change poses to indigenous people, particularly women, whose traditions and livelihoods are closely tied to the environment.

The school marked this year’s Cultural Dance Day with a one-day event themed: “Communicating the Impacts of Climate Change Through Art and Dance.”

Mallam Bello explained that students were encouraged to present traditional dances representing their diverse backgrounds, using their performances to tell stories of resilience and environmental change.

“We invited students to showcase their cultural dances and raise awareness about how climate change is affecting indigenous communities, especially women living in forested areas,” he said.

The event titled “Cross-Cultural Dance for Climate Change Action” — called on government bodies, environmental stakeholders, and communities to intensify efforts to protect indigenous lives, biodiversity, and the planet’s ecosystems.

Bello noted that dance is not just entertainment but a powerful form of storytelling that can be used to advocate for climate justice. Through both traditional and modern dance styles, students expressed the shared experiences of environmental degradation and cultural loss.

“By including indigenous songs, dances, and stories in climate action campaigns, we can give voice to communities often ignored in the climate conversation,” he said. “These artistic expressions educate the public on the urgency of climate action and the importance of preserving both nature and culture.”

Mallam Hadi Abdullahi, the school’s Provost and Head of Environmental Studies, added that the institution has been organizing Cultural Dance Day for several years to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural and natural diversity.

However, this year’s focus on climate change marks a shift toward more advocacy-driven programming.“We wanted to highlight how climate change is threatening not only the environment but also our cultural identities,” he said. “This year, we used dance to amplify the message.”

A team of scientists, geologists, and environmental experts from African Climate Reporters who attended the event praised the initiative. They noted that similar programs in other schools are helping to educate the public and inspire action.

The experts warned that climate change is driving mass migration — both human and animal — across parts of Africa, due to rising temperatures, drought, and environmental degradation.

They concluded by calling for urgent action and justice to address the crisis, urging all sectors of society to work together in protecting vulnerable communities and the ecosystems they depend on.