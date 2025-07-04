CAN, Ebonyi youths, NBA want killers of 13 Ebonyi indigenes arrested, prosecuted

By Peter Okutu

The gruesome murder of 13 Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra State has continued to elicit lots of condemnations across the length and breadth of the State and beyond.

This is even as the State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ebonyi youths under the aegis of Unwuekumenyi Youth Worldwide and the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, have further condemned the ugly development.

At a Press Conference in Abakaliki, the State CAN Chairman, His Eminemce, Rt. Rev Dr. Scamb Chinedum Nwokolo described the killing as “regrettable, barbaric and a dangerous reverse to the Hobbesian state of nature where man is described as a wolf to his fellow man with life made short, brutish and nasty, a trend which portends great danger to human sojourn and relationship in the earthly space, if not checked.”

“It is with utter dismay and heavy heart that the Church in Ebonyi State under the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ebonyi State chapter, received the news of the unfortunate killing of about 13 Ebonyi indigenes residing in Anambra state with others injured in an unprovoked deadly attack by unidentified assailants on the evening of Monday, the 30th day of June, 2025.

“The ugly incident which took place at Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area, is to say the least, most regrettable, barbaric and a dangerous reverse to the Hobbesian state of nature where man is described as a wolf to his fellow man with life made short, brutish and nasty, a trend which portends great danger to human sojourn and relationship in the earthly space, if not checked.

“How could a sane person contemplate such a heinous crime, invading a group of harmless and armless people in their lawful meeting to perpetrate such brutal murder of fellow humans without recourse to morality, the law and the inherent sanctity of human life? This is quite disheartening and calls for urgent action on the part of government at all levels in Nigeria to join hands to further overhaul, re-strategize and strengthen the security architecture of the nation.

“The CAN in Ebonyi state under the headship of His Eminence, Right Rev Dr. Scamb Chinedum Nwokolo vehemently condemns this dastardly act, and wishes to state emphatically that it is a heavy crime against God and humanity which must attract both divine and secular punishment in line with the Biblical injunction in the Gospel of Mathew chapter 26, verse 52 which states: “those who live by the sword shall die by the sword.”

Also, the President of Unwuekumenyi United Youth Forum, Prince Uche Ali Ega explained that “these innocent, harmless, and law-abiding Ebonyians were peacefully holding their monthly meetings before the trigger happy conscienceless gunmen surrounded and heinously shot and killed them in a very close range.”

According to him: “Our brothers were above Forty (40) in attendance to the said monthly regular meeting that unfortunately turned bloody but Eleven(11) of them died on the spot while seven (7) sustained life threatening gunshot injuries.

“The deceased are: Ikechukwu Nwafor – Ikwo LGA, Uchenna Alegu – Ikwo LGA, Sunday Ugada – Ikwo LGA, Sunday Ofim N, Ikwo LGA, Nwonicha – Ikwo LGA, Peacemaker – Ezza, Clement – Izzi LGA, Chidera 1 – Izzi LGA, Chidera 2 – Izzi LGA, Sunday Nwede – Izzi LGA, and Monday Electrician – Izzi LGA

“The survivors with various degrees of gunshot injuries are: Augustin Odom – Ebonyi LGA – (Chairman), Nwafor Chibueze – Ikwo LGA, Ikechukwu Nwakpu – Ikwo LGA, Sunday Ede – Ohaukwu LGA, Felix Nwerige-Ikwo LGA, Onuoha Nwogbu – Ikwo LGA, and Anthony Egbo – Ikwo LGA.”

Prince Uche Ali Ega recalled that on the 19th of June, 2025, one Chinedu Ohaji from Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA resident and doing business in Oko, Anambra state was dastardly shot dead by gunmen while buying roadside roasted corn that evening.

“The Udogachi State Vigilante shot and killed one Master Fabian Ugo from Ekumenyi in Abakaliki LGA of Ebonyi State this early June, 2025 where he was defecating somewhere in Onitsha, Anambra State and many more cases of extra-judicial Killings of our people. we wonder why Anambra State has suddenly become unlivable to Ebonyi people.

“The trauma is already incessant just as the list of the mindless killings are endless and we will not continue with these unending narratives of unknown gunmen mentality when protection of lives and property should be prioritised by the Government of Anambra State.”

He added that “Ndigbo are known for their inherent and unquenchable industry, embedded in our labour mobility. Therefore, skilled or unskilled labour, be it artisans, traders, technicians, service providers, et al, we are Ndigbo and deserve protection moreso, in ala Igbo.

“While appreciating His Excellency Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, our dearest Governor of Ebonyi State, for his proactive approach to these ugly incidents, especially his bold communication to his brother Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Soludo and the relevant law enforcement agencies, we charge them and particularly the IGP to swiftly unmask the perpetrators of these inhuman and barbaric crimes and bring the culprits to justice. That will assuage already provoked tempers and de-escalate the situation.

“We genuinely note the concerns of – The Concerned Anambra Citizens resident in Ebonyi State. The press conference is good but we urge you to as a matter of urgency do more by both conveying the import of this press conference to the authorities of your home towns and more importantly initiate a needed engagement with us to avoid the story that touches the heart.

“We acknowledge with commendation the audacity of the six House of Representatives members from Ebonyi State for the Motion moved on the floor of the green chamber of the NASS concerning this matter as a matter of urgent public importance.”

Condemning the killing of 13 Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra State, the Chairman, NBA Abakaliki Branch, Barr Edeh Samuel Edeh stated that “the dastardly act was a direct affront to the sanctity of human life, the rule of law, and the very foundations upon which our constitutional democracy stands.”

According to him “it is even more tragic that such a heinous massacre occurred in peacetime, targeting unarmed and innocent citizens whose only “crime” was their peaceful civic gathering.”

Disclosing this in a statement, Edeh called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and particularly the Executive Governors of Ebonyi and Anambra States, Their Excellencies Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo to respectively rise to the occasion by ensuring the Immediate deployment of security agencies to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crime to the fullest extent of the law.

The statement read in part: “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abakaliki Branch, unequivocally condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric and inhumane killing of over eleven (11) law-abiding citizens of Ebonyi State in Igboji town, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State. These innocent Nigerians, reportedly engaged in a peaceful community meeting, were mercilessly attacked and murdered by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended in Section 33(1) clearly provides that “Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life…” except as sanctioned by a court of law. The actions of these criminals are not only unlawful but a clear violation of the constitutional rights and security of the victims.

“A full-scale, impartial investigation to unravel both the immediate and remote causes of this mass killing, including any political, ethnic, or communal motivations.

“Enhanced inter-state collaboration between Ebonyi and Anambra State Governments to forestall further attacks, promote peaceful coexistence, and foster proactive intelligence sharing.

“Furthermore, we call on the National Assembly and the respective State Assemblies to urgently work in synergy with the Executive Arms of government to enact, review, and implement practical legislative frameworks that will deter similar unprovoked acts of violence, especially in the Southeast region, which is increasingly becoming a theatre of insecurity and lawlessness.

“To the bereaved families, we extend our deepest condolences. The Nigerian Bar Association, Abakaliki Branch, stands in unshakable solidarity with you during this time of grief and tragedy. We assure you of our unwavering commitment to pursue justice through all legal avenues until the killers of your loved ones are brought to book.

This is a time for national reflection and decisive leadership. The NBA insists that this must not be swept under the carpet. Justice must not only be done—it must be seen to be done.”