Julius Berger has confidence in Nigeria’s economy – NIPR President

…construction giant fully Nigerian owned company – Jochen Stolle

By Tunde Opalana

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has been described as one company that has full confidence in the Nigerian economy.

President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku gave the commendation in Abuja on Saturday in a short presentation titled “fostering rewarding relationship between the media and corporate organisations’ at the 2024 Abuja Media Parley organized by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Dr. Neliaku said since coming into Nigeria in 1965 to handle the first construction contract, the Eko Bridge, Julius Berger has continued to integrate itself into the Nigerian economy to the extent that it is now a fully owned Nigerian company.

He as well commended the company for maintaining compliance with the Nigerian laws.

The NIPR president was emphatic on Julius Berger’s respect for statutory requirements of recruitment process of personnel in line with constitutional.provisions and specified academic requirements by professional bodies like the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations

He lauded the company for maintaining its reputation in the Nigerian built environment and construction sector. He said “Julius Berger has a culture of excellence. They invest in growing successive generation of qualified professionals.

“Reputation is the biggest asset of any individual or organization. Julius Berger is known for quality, excellence and global standards”.

Neliaku applauded the innovative media parley and congratulated Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for cultivating the Nigerian media by establishing such a robust tradition of friendship.

Director of Corporate Development, Mr. Jochen Stolle put in the right perspective, the ownership structure of Julius Berger in Nigeria.

He said Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is a fully owned Nigerian company that has contributed immensely to critical infrastructural development in the country.

“We are not a German giant as we are always being referred to, we are a fully owned Nigerian company. We are listed on the Nigerian stock exchange.

“We are here to stay and we will continue to contribute our quota to the development of infrastructure in Nigeria”.

According to him, the company is proud to be associated with positive infrastructural development in Nigeria and will continue to adhere strictly to it’s core values of “excellence, responsibility, collaboration and courage”

The Director of Administration, Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita said Julius Berger Nigeria Plc “is at the forefront of the industry, continuously building on robust experience and strong technical expertise through development and innovation for the creation of long- term value for stakeholders”.

He said despite global and national economic challenges, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc “will continue to transform challenges into tangible opportunities”.