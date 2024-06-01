Toyin Abraham disgusted over husband’s kissing scene with Zainab Bakare

Star actress Toyin Abraham, could not hide her displeasure after watching a romantic scene in a new movie featuring her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi and actress Zainab Bakare.

Toyin Abraham reprimanded her hubby and her fellow actress Zainab Bakare for the way they carried themselves in the movie after Ajeyemi posted a teaser of a romantic scene in his latest movie via his Instagram handle.

Zainab Bakare played his on screen wife and the scene where they shared a romantic kiss as couple did not sit well with Toyin who sarcastically told them through his comments section to ‘kiss well ‘and make it real as she questioned their lukewarm kiss.

“Kiss well and make it real. What’s this one”, she wrote.

Her reaction elicited comments from fans even as another colleague Mo Bimpe wrote, “Haaaa”.

The scenario brings to light the complex dynamics that can arise when personal and professional lives intersect in the entertainment industry.