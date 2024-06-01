Why I brushed six times after my kissing scene in film – Tiwa Savage

Sultry singer and actress Tiwa Savage, has revealed that before she appeared in her first kissing role in her new movie, ‘Water and Garri’, she brushed her teeth up to five to six times so that she will not mess up the scene.

The mother of one revealed this during her interview on BET Talks

Tiwa discussed the spicy scenes, how she sometimes forgot she and her co-star were not dating, and how it was bizarre when her real-life boyfriend was on set. She talked about what made her produce the movie ‘Water and Garri’ even as the movie has been gaining all the attention since it’s recent release in the cinemas .

Recall that Tiwa Savage made headlines after she debuted her first movie production ‘Water and Garri. Despite its commercial success, movie buffs are critical about how the movie ended.

Tiwa Savage explained, “I love the story. I love the story of coming back. I love the story of finding yourself again.

It’s not such a happy ending, but then, in life, you don’t always have happy endings. So, I love that. And then I loved that it had a love twist to it. All of those elements were just very beautiful to me. “

“I have a love interest in this movie and sometimes, if we’re like on set, I’d have to remember “that is not your boyfriend Tiwa” . You need to calm down. And then my real-life boyfriend at the time would come on set and I would be like “what is he doing here?” [laughs]. We’re not together anymore though, so he can hear this.

The first day on set I had, was my kissing scene. I’m glad it was my first day because I just went right into it. I remember in my dressing room, I brushed my teeth like five, six times because I was like I need to represent. But, he was very lovely. All of the cast was. They were really really nice.”

In the same vein, the sexy singer has narrated how she faced embarrassment and discrimination in the music industry because of her sensual way of dressing during her early days in the Nigerian music circle. Some of her songs were banned from being played on the terrestrial TV because of her style of dressing and she was even stopped from performing in some shows.

She noted that she was not alone in this discriminatory act as she heard from other female artist some of the similar experiences they went through.

According to her, “They get overlooked and they can’t do soundchecks. Initially, when I first moved back, I would turn up for a show and they would say I couldn’t perform because of my outfit,” she added.

Explaining how she overcame this challenge, the ‘No Wahala crooner explained that being a stubborn person, she refused to give up; instead she dressed down as a sex symbol.

“I am very stubborn. So I was like my dress is just going to get shorter and my shirt is going to get more revealing, “she said.